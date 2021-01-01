Matchday LIVE: Atletico & Real Madrid in action as La Liga title race goes to the wire

Madrid v Villarreal

It couldn't be more juicy than all four sides involved in the two biggest games today having something to play for though, could it?

In the case of Villarreal, a huge few days await. On Wednesday, they will be in Gdansk for the Europa League final against a potentially depleted Manchester United - and could secure Champions League football with their success.

But if they are to fall short, they could miss out on the top two tiers of European football entirely. Right now, they lie seventh - which would send them to the newly-created Europa Conference League, owing to their lesser head-to-head record with Real Betis. A victory here and a slip-up for the latter would vault them into the Europa League for certain.