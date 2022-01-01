Matchday LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd & Benfica vs Ajax in Champions League, Liverpool host Leeds in Premier League

GOAL HALLER!
This time, he puts it in the right net!
Haller makes it seven-in-seven, atoning for his own goal just moments ago. Vertonghen's pass back is miscontrolled by Benfica goalkeeper Pasveer, teeing up Haller to make it 2-1 in the 29th minute.
BENFICA ARE LEVEL!
is timeA goal for Haller... but not the good kind.
Having scored six in six in the group stage, Haller has begun the knockout rounds with an own goal, bringing Benfica level in the 25th minute.
GOAL SALAH!
Liverpool are cruising here.
The Reds are up 3-0 as Salah fires home yet another penalty after Ayling drags down Mane in the box.
A three-goal lead 35 minutes in? That should just about do it, right?
GOAL LIVERPOOL!
Not who you'd expect!
Matip pops up with a goal as he bombs forward from defence. He's on the recieving end of a perfect ball from Salah as Liverpool go up 2-0.
GOAL AJAX!
Dusan Tadic gives Ajax the lead!
Benfica are punished for a mistake at the back as Grimaldo loses possession, allowing Mazraoui a chance to run into the box.
His cross finds Tadic, who has a simple side-footed finish to give Ajax the lead in Lisbon.
What an atmosphere in Madrid!
"Fly Atleti" ✈️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2022
A big tifo greets the teams at the Wanda Metropolitano this evening...#UCL pic.twitter.com/fAGJwSBwdn
WATCH: Felix's diving header
JOAO FELIX. DIVING HEADER. 💥— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 23, 2022
Incredible cross from Lodi. Incredible finish from Felix. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wCFh1g3sbW
Not the start Man Utd wanted in Madrid...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2022
Joao Felix with an absolutely BRILLIANT header to give Atletico the lead 🔥
Ridiculous hang-time!#UCL pic.twitter.com/5he32Iyk0i
GOAL FELIX!
A lovely header from the Portuguese starlet, who nets his first Champions League goal of the season.
Man Utd are unable to clear from the set-piece, allowing Atleti another opportunity to cross.
Lodi's cross is pinpoint as Felix thumps home a header to make it 1-0 early!
Kickoff and the Champions League is underway!
lA specWe're off in Madrid and Lisbon!
GOAL SALAH!
And it is 1-0 to Liverpool.
Salah steps up and scores from the spot, as the Egyptian star adds another tally to his Golden Boot push.
PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL!
Nearly time for the Champions League games to start but, before that, Liverpool have a penalty!
A handball on a Roberson cross, and the Reds will get a chance to take an early lead from the spot
TWO QUICK GOALS IN WATFORD-PALACE!
Watford and Crystal Palace have traded goals in a three-minute span!
Mateta with the first one, giving Palace the 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, but that lead lasted just three minutes before Sissoko leveled the scoreline for Watford.
A decade in the making...
Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the only one making his much-anticipated return to Madrid.
David de Gea is set to play at Atletico Madrid for the first time since leaving his boyhood club to join Man Utd over a decade ago.
Back where it all began 🥺— GOAL (@goal) February 23, 2022
For the first time since leaving in 2011, David De Gea returns to boyhood club Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/CHlygjkwhR
Another big game from Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo LOVES playing Atletico Madrid 😈— GOAL (@goal) February 23, 2022
👕 35 games
⚽️ 25 goals
🙌 16 wins
🏆 2 Champions League final wins
🔥 4 hat-tricks pic.twitter.com/uJVRCLDHnb
A historic clash
While it may lack the starpower of Manchester United's clash with Atletico Madrid, Ajax and Benfica are two clubs with no shortage of championship history, with the two partnering for this video ahead of their collision:
♟♟— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 23, 2022
Built on history. pic.twitter.com/pVc90ycfJW
How did £45m West Ham flop Haller become a Champions League record-breaker?
Few could have predicted that Sebastian Haller would prove a Champions League force this season.
The former West Ham signing scored in all six group stage games and, in his own words, is "living the dream" as he leads Ajax into the knockout stages.
Lineups: Liverpool vs Leeds
🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 23, 2022
How we line up to face @LUFC 👊 #LIVLEE
📋 Two changes for #LUFC, Llorente and Koch out, Raphinha and Firpo in pic.twitter.com/ZbHmtc722n— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 23, 2022
Lineups: Benfica vs Ajax
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨#UCL #SLBAJA #WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/sU6hHGl6bW— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) February 23, 2022
How it looks on paper. #UCL #benaja https://t.co/C90eCEF58k pic.twitter.com/OEPWDmvYHj— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 23, 2022
Lineups: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
El once de nuestro Atleti 👊🏼❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/WLiQhiVoFI— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 23, 2022
🚨 The #UCL team news is in, Reds!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2022
Here’s how we’ll line up in Madrid… 🇪🇸#MUFC
Welcome to today's Matchday LIVE!
Hello everyone and thanks for joining us for what should be a busy day of football.
The Champions League is obviously the main course once again, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid while Ajax face Benfica.
But those aren't the only two games on the schedule, though, with the Premier League also offering us three more games, one of which will be vital to the title race.
Liverpool are set to face Leeds as they continue their pursuit of Manchester City, while Spurs visit Burnley and Watford host Crystal Palace.
So sit down, strap in and get ready for what should be a fun one!