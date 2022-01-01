Matchday LIVE: Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace, AC Milan host Bologna

KO: Milan v Bologna
Van Gaal battling cancer
Palace v Arsenal
We're mere minutes away from getting underway in the first of our two games today, but we'd like to take a moment to lend our support to Louis van Gaal, following the latter's prostate cancer reveal.
The 70-year-old spoke on the matter over the weekend, and we wish him a strong recovery ahead of the Netherlands' Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign, with all our best wishes to him, his family and his friends.
Just chillin'
Palace v Arsenal
Spring nights in the city
Milan v Bologna
Smart or splat?
Milan v Bologna
We now turn our gaze to San Siro, that citadel of noise and thunder, as Milan look to move clear at the top of Serie A against an out-of-sorts Bologna side mired in mid-table.
The Rossoneri are level with Napoli, with this game in hand, making a result a must for their title prospects - but fans could be forgiven for being distracted by their new strip that they will be sporting under the bright lights instead.
It is... interesting. Personally, we quite like it - more than Manchester City's third kit monstrosity and Kalvin Phillips' Cornish Pasty shoes anyway - but it is nevertheless divisive.
Who's hot in the Ballon d'Or?
Palace v Arsenal
Arteta to blood NXGN starlet Flores?
Palace v Arsenal
So, against Palace comes an Arsenal side driven by a host of emerging superstars. Bukayo Saka made his mark at Euro 2020 and brought his frustration back to supercharge the Gunners at the front - and Aaron Ramsdale has been a terrific force at the back, now returned after his brief absence.
But Mikel Arteta could well hand a debut to one of GOAL's NXGN prospects, with Marcelo Flores in the senior squad for the first time, on the bench.
The player's father Ruben leaked the news earlier today, but this is the latest sign of his coach willing to bring youth into the mix. Would you loke to see him get on for a debut?
Reshuffle the decks
Palace v Arsenal
Happy with that schedule, Arsenal fans? Let us know in the comments below.
Big Pat's return
Palace v Arsenal
It'll be Milan then that get us out of the gate first, but we're going to focus on today's serving from the Premier League here for a moment - because it is a reunion several decades in the making.
Say what you like about club rivalries, but any fan can tell you how good Patrick Vieira was back in his heyday. The France star was the bedrock of Arsenal's success in the early noughties - but now, he is charged with derailing their charge for Europe.
He welcomes his old club as the boss of Crystal Palace - and he's already left his mark at the Eagles too. A draw against Manchester City that felt like a win, a semi-final trip to Wembley for the FA Cup - he's got them dreaming once more. What could he do tonight?
Team News: Milan v Bologna
Team News: Palace v Arsenal
Today's order of play
It's the twilight zone between full-throttle weekend action and the bright lights of European knockout football - yes, it is the hors d'oeuvres before the Champions League!
It's therefore four teams not in continental competition, though only one of them ever was to begin with. But they and another side can take crucial steps towards booking their places back at the high table with victories today - and they'll be determined to do the job.
In order of play, our games are:
1945/1445: Milan v Bologna
2000/1500: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
(All times BST/EST)
