LIVE: Odisha vs Bengaluru - Follow ISL in real-time....

Winless Odisha take on unbeaten Bengaluru in Goa...

Updated
2020-12-17T13:49:30Z

With nine points from five matches, Bengaluru are fourth on the table ahead of the game and four points off the top which is occupied by ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha are 10th only above East Bengal and below Kerala Blasters with a point in their kitty. The bottom three teams are winless. 

Recap: Bengaluru

2020-12-17T13:42:30Z

The Blues have two wins and three draws this season. Carles Cuadrat's team, like Odisha, are unchanged for tonight's fixture. But unlike Odisha, they won their last game - a resounding 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters. They had four different scores in that game - Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Sunil Chhetri. 

Recap: Odisha

2020-12-17T13:37:56Z

Stuart Baxter has not been able to get Odisha going so far this season. Not only have they been unable to win matches, but also suffered while they dropped points. Their star signing, former Newcastle United centre-back Steven Taylor is yet to find a way to stop the team conceding goals. Up front, Manuel Onwu has looked clueless and Diego Mauricio has been inconsistent. Marcelinho has rarely been used and the player had to take to social media to deny rumours of a dressing room bust-up with the head coach. 

Odisha vs Bengaluru

2020-12-17T13:21:03Z

Odisha, chasing their first win of the season, go up against Bengaluru in the 31st 2020-21 Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim tonight. 