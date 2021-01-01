Live Blog

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
ISL

BFC have a superior H2H record

2021-01-20T13:34:59Z

Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters have faced each other seven times in the ISL out of which the Blues have won five games and the Yello Army have won once. One match ended in a draw. The last time these two sides squared off, Bengaluru won the tie 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in December.

Naushad Moosa makes four changes in BFC XI

2021-01-20T13:29:23Z

Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam, Amay Morajkar and Udanta Singh come into the Bengaluru lineup replacing Pratik Chaudhary, Dimas Delgado, Haramanjot Khabra and Kristian Opseth.

Three changes in the KBFC lineup

2021-01-20T13:27:35Z

Debutant Juande, Denechandram Meeitei and Rahul KP replace Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro and Facundo Pereyra in the Kerala Blasters lineup.