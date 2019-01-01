January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Higuain nears Chelsea move

Higuain accepts Chelsea offer
The forward could join the Blues in the coming days
Gonzalo Higuain has accepted an offer from Chelsea, where he will rejoin former boss Maurizio Sarri after previously working with the Italian at Napoli.
According to Marca, Higuain's transfer to Chelsea will be approved in the coming days with Alvaro Morata set to leave the club as the Argentine comes in.
Higuain enjoyed his best run of form under Sarri, scoring 37 goals with the Italian boss prior to moving to Juventus.
Chelsea, for their part, are in need of a striker after deploying Eden Hazard as a false nine for a large chunk of the season.
Jones the frontrunner for Stoke job
Nathan Jones is seen as the favourite to take over as manager of Stoke City, according to the Sun.
The Luton Town boss is ahead of David Moyes in the club's search for a new boss following the departure of Gary Rowett.
Jones got the Hatters promoted to League One last season and has the club sitting second this season.
Tottenham set price for Real Madrid target Eriksen
It would take a fee of €250 million (£225m/$286) to pry Real Madrid target Christian Erksen from Tottenham, according to AS.
The fee is one Real Mdarid would never be willing to pay, as Tottenham have all but said they will not sell the midfield star.
Eriksen's contract expires in 2020, and Real Madrid are prepared to revisit negotiations in the summer to see if Spurs' demands dip.
Guardiola: Kompany future depends on injuries
Vincent Kompany's future with Manchester City depends on injuries, according to Pep Guardiola.
The Man City defender had dealt with a number of injury issues over the last several seasons, limiting his availability for the reigning champions.
Kompany featured in Man City's 2-1 victory over Liverpool but was removed late due to a calf issue.
Juventus and Genoa near swap deal
Juventus are nearing a swap deal with Genoa involving Stefano Sturaro and Cristian Romero, according to Calcio Mercato.
Sturaro has recently been recalled from Sporting Lisbon following a knee injury, and a meeting was held on Tuesday regarding a potential swap with Genoa.
The midfielder is set to sign on an initial loan deal with an option to sign him on a permanent basis next summer with Romero going the other way in a move which the 20-year-old is said to be keen on.