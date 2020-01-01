Live Blog

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

The Gaurs will hope to get back to winning ways after two defeats in a row...

Updated
ISL

18' Battle of the midfields.

2020-12-23T14:18:41Z

It has been a battle of the midfield so far in the match as neither team are able to penetrate in their final thirds. Also both teams are playing a very physical game.

13' Angulo's header goes above crossbar!

2020-12-23T14:13:54Z

Brandon floats in a cross from the left inside the box and Angulo attempts a first time header but it goes above the crossbar. The linesman also raises the offside flag.

10' A rare defensive lapse from Eze!

2020-12-23T14:11:30Z

The Nigerian defender gives away a ball cheaply to Angulo who moves towards the left and floats in a cross but Rehenesh collects the ball comfortably.

7' Angulo deals with Monroy's free-kick

2020-12-23T14:07:28Z

Aitor Monroy curls in a free-kick from the right but Igor Angulo heads the ball away to avert the danger.

5' End to end action!

2020-12-23T14:06:20Z

The match has got off to an exciting start with both teams operating with a lot of pace and trying to penetrate in their attacking thirds.

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-23T14:00:01Z

Jamshedpur FC gets underway!

League table

2020-12-23T13:49:57Z

Jamshedpur currently stand on the fifth position on the league table with 10 points from seven matches. FC Goa are two points and two places behind Jamshedpur on the table.

One change in JFC, two changes in Goa

2020-12-23T13:30:29Z

Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima returns to the starting lineup after a one-match suspension and replaces Mobashir Rahman in the Jamshedpur lineup. Juan Ferrando, on the other end, makes two changes in the eleven which lost to Chennaiyin. Ivan Gonzalez and Princeton Rebello replace Aibanbha Dohling and Alberto Noguera.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

2020-12-23T13:24:22Z

FC Goa are winless in their last two matches and will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Jamshedpur FC tonight. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, are on the back of a win over NorthEast United and will hope to continue their form.