Jamshedpur vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

18' Battle of the midfields.
2020-12-23T14:18:41Z
It has been a battle of the midfield so far in the match as neither team are able to penetrate in their final thirds. Also both teams are playing a very physical game.
13' Angulo's header goes above crossbar!
2020-12-23T14:13:54Z
Brandon floats in a cross from the left inside the box and Angulo attempts a first time header but it goes above the crossbar. The linesman also raises the offside flag.
10' A rare defensive lapse from Eze!
2020-12-23T14:11:30Z
The Nigerian defender gives away a ball cheaply to Angulo who moves towards the left and floats in a cross but Rehenesh collects the ball comfortably.
7' Angulo deals with Monroy's free-kick
2020-12-23T14:07:28Z
Aitor Monroy curls in a free-kick from the right but Igor Angulo heads the ball away to avert the danger.
5' End to end action!
2020-12-23T14:06:20Z
The match has got off to an exciting start with both teams operating with a lot of pace and trying to penetrate in their attacking thirds.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-23T14:00:01Z
Jamshedpur FC gets underway!
Angulo in red hot form!
2020-12-23T13:51:35Z
3.05 - @FCGoaOfficial striker Igor Angulo is the player with the best differential between expected goals (2.95) and actual goals scored (six) in this @IndSuperLeague campaign (+3.05 xG value). Lethal. #JFCFCG #LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/PbrzUO8v4b— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 23, 2020
League table
2020-12-23T13:49:57Z
Jamshedpur currently stand on the fifth position on the league table with 10 points from seven matches. FC Goa are two points and two places behind Jamshedpur on the table.
One change in JFC, two changes in Goa
2020-12-23T13:30:29Z
Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima returns to the starting lineup after a one-match suspension and replaces Mobashir Rahman in the Jamshedpur lineup. Juan Ferrando, on the other end, makes two changes in the eleven which lost to Chennaiyin. Ivan Gonzalez and Princeton Rebello replace Aibanbha Dohling and Alberto Noguera.
Team news!
2020-12-23T13:25:52Z
Lima returns in JFC lineup.
Jamshedpur ⚔️ FC Goa - Team news!#ISL #JFCFCG pic.twitter.com/ZvGb3CDAx9— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 23, 2020
Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
2020-12-23T13:24:22Z
FC Goa are winless in their last two matches and will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Jamshedpur FC tonight. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, are on the back of a win over NorthEast United and will hope to continue their form.