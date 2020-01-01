FC Goa vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow the ISL clash in real-time

Thapa, Crivellaro back in starting eleven.
2020-12-19T13:23:21Z
Csaba Laszlo has brought back skipper Rafael Crivellaro and star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa in the lineup as they replace Edwin Vanspaul and Germanpreet Singh.
Three changes in FC Goa lineup.
2020-12-19T13:20:23Z
Juan Ferrando made three changes in the Gaurs' lineup which lost 0-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan. He brought back Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz and Aibanbha Dohling who replaces Ivan Gonzalez, Lenn Rodrigues and Len Doungel.
Chennaiyin are winless in their last four matches!
2020-12-19T13:14:09Z
The Marina Machans are yet to get three points since their win against Jamshedpur FC in their season opener. In the last four matches, the club drawn two games and lost two. Csaba Laszlo's men will, thus, be desperate for a win tonight against the Gaurs.
ISL
Team news!
2020-12-19T13:10:58Z
Lineups.
Here is how FC Goa and Chennaiyin are lining up today - Team news!#ISL #FCGCFC pic.twitter.com/NPBongYP95— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 19, 2020
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
2020-12-19T13:08:30Z
Both FC Goa and Chennaiyin will hope to get back to winning ways as they lock horns in a crucial Indian Super League clash today. Welcome to our LIVE Blog of the match.