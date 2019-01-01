FIFA's The Best awards LIVE: Van Dijk vs Messi vs Ronaldo & all winners revealed

We're back!

It's that time of year again – it's the FIFA The Best awards ceremony, and we're back to bring you all the action from this evening's lavish ceremony and green carpet!

To recap, Virgil van Dijk is expected to do yet another awards sweep for the Men's award, beating out the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (who were also shortlisted last year, but lost out to Luka Modric).

Megan Rapinoe is a favourite to lift the Women's prize after her incredible summer winning the Women's World Cup with the U.S. national women's team.

Awards for Best Coach, Goalkeeper and the FIFA Puskas award are also in the pipeline.

The winners won't be announced for a while yet, though, so we'll keep you updated!