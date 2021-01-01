Live Blog

FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur: Gaurs ride Jorge Ortiz brace to humble the Men of Steel

Jorge Ortiz stars in FC Goa's convincing win over Jamshedpur FC...

Updated
Comments()
Jorge Ortiz, FC Goa
ISL

FULL TIME!

2021-01-14T15:53:51Z

FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur FC

Jorge Ortiz scored twice as FC Goa outclassed Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Ortiz scored the opening goal of the night in the 19th minute and then scored again to double his side's lead in the 52nd minute. Ivan Gonzalez then hammered the final nail in the Men of Steel's coffin in the 89th minute with a brilliant goal from a solo effort.

The Gaurs remained on the third position in the league table with 18 points from 11 matches while Jamshedpur went down to the seventh position after the defeat. The Men of Steel have 13 points from 11 games and are behind Bengaluru FC on goal difference.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
ISL

89' GOAL! FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur

2021-01-14T15:46:37Z

Ivan Gonzalez scores Goa's third goal

Ivan Gonzalez makes a solo run from his own half and goes past Peter Hartley. He exchanges a quick one-two with Alberto Noguera on the edge of the box and then scores past Rehenesh. Game, set and match FC Goa.
Ivan Gonzalez, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
ISL

85' Alex Lima sent off!

2021-01-14T15:44:33Z

More bad news for Jamshedpur as Alex Lima picks up his second yellow card of the night for committing a foul on Devendra and has been given the marching orders.

84' Unlucky Jamshedpur!

2021-01-14T15:43:21Z

A long free-kick inside the box finds Stephen Eze who rises and brings down the ball with his head and finds Valskis who goes for goal with a curler but Naveen fists the ball away. Jacki attempts a first time shot from the rebound ball but a Goa defender clears it from the goal line.

84' FC Goa - Substitution

2021-01-14T15:42:00Z

Devendra Murgaonkar IN Brandon Fernandes OUT.

79' FC Goa - Substition

2021-01-14T15:38:01Z

Igor Angulo IN Jorge Ortiz OUT.

78' Naveen pulls off back to back saves

2021-01-14T15:36:10Z

Naveen Kumar makes two quality saves. First Jackichand Singh attempts to score from William's cross which the Goa custodian parries away. Aitor Monroy curls in the resulting corner inside the box and Stephen Eze keeps his header on target but once again Kumar comes to Gaurs' rescue.
FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
ISL

74' Rehenesh denies Ortiz his hat-trick

2021-01-14T15:32:12Z

Alberto Noguera forwards an excellent through ball for Jorge Ortiz who enters the box from the right side and takes a shot but Rehenesh does well to fist the ball above the crossbar.

It's all FC Goa in the second half!

2021-01-14T15:28:41Z

FC Goa have shown complete domination in the second half with Jorge Ortiz spearheading their attack. The Spaniard has been all over the park tonight.

63' Jamshedpur - Substitution

2021-01-14T15:20:53Z

Joyner Lourenco IN Peter Hartley OUT. The Jamshedpur skipper looks injured. A big blow for Owen Coyle's side.

58' Jamshedpur - Substitution

2021-01-14T15:15:22Z

Jackichand Singh and William Lalnunfela IN Mobashir Rahmna and Isaac Vanmalsawma OUT.

56' Ortiz misses a sitter

2021-01-14T15:14:04Z

Brandon Fernandes follows a quality through ball inside the box and squares it in the middle for Ortiz who takes a first time shot from a close range but a Jamshedpur defender blocks. Could have been his hat-trick!

52' GOAL! FC Goa 2-0 Jamshedpur

2021-01-14T15:09:06Z

Ortiz doubles Goa's lead

Alberto Noguera finds Brandon on his left inside the box who sends a low cross for an unmarked Jorge Ortiz who taps the ball into the net.
Jorge Ortiz, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
ISL

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-14T14:58:21Z

The second half gets underway.

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-14T14:48:20Z

FC Goa 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

The Gaurs lead after the first 45 minutes courtesy Jorge Ortiz's 19th-minute goal. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Jorge Ortiz, Aitor Monroy, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur

End to end stuff so far

2021-01-14T14:39:20Z

FC Goa might have more possession but Jamshedpur are also looking dangerous in the counter-attacks. A quality match on display.

Cooling break!

2021-01-14T14:31:06Z

The Gaurs are in front after the first 30 minutes of the match.

25' Valskis misses a sitter!

2021-01-14T14:25:50Z

Alex Lima enters the box through the left side and squares the ball in the middle for Nerijus Valskis who is unmarked. The Lithuanian attempts a first time shot on goal but Naveen Kumar parries the ball out.

19' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Jamshedpur

2021-01-14T14:20:28Z

Jorge Ortiz hands FC Goa the lead

Brandon flicks the ball towards his right inside the box towards Alberto Noguera who does well to dribble past Ricky and squares the ball in the middle for Oritz who finds the back of the net.
Jorge Ortiz, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
ISL

15' Rehenesh stops Ortiz's attempt

2021-01-14T14:16:42Z

Jorge Ortiz follows a through ball from Brandon Fernandes and enters the box before taking a shot at goal but Rehenesh does well to stop the shot.

11' Naveen stops Isaac's shot from distance

2021-01-14T14:11:51Z

Isaac Vanmalsawma attempts a shot from the edge of the box but Naveen Kumar does well to parry the ball away for a corner.

10' Hartley's header goes wide!

2021-01-14T14:10:28Z

Aitor Monroy curls in a free-kick from the right flank and Peter Hartley, unmarked, attempts a header but it goes wide. Should have scored.
Peter Hartley, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
ISL

5' Narender clears Edu Bedia's free-kick

2021-01-14T14:05:55Z

Edu Bedia curls in a free-kick from the right flank which Ivan Gonzalez tries to meet but Narender clears the ball. Ivan Gonzalez is also guilty of being in an offside position.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-14T13:58:01Z

Jamshedpur get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Revenge will be on JFC's mind?

2021-01-14T13:09:21Z

The last time this two sides locked horns, FC Goa came back from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Tilak Maidan. Alex Lima's goal was also controversially cancelled even though the ball had crossed the goal line before coming out. Can the Men of Steel avenge their defeat?

Owen Coyle makes two changes

2021-01-14T13:08:25Z

Narender Gahlot and Isaac Vanmalsawma come in place of Joyner Lourenco and Jackichand Singh in the Jamshedpur starting eleven tonight.

Three changes in Goa lineup

2021-01-14T13:05:37Z

Juan Ferrando makes three changes in the FC Goa lineup which drew against East Bengal. Naveen Kumar, Lenny Rodrigues and Alberto Noguera replace Mohammed Nawaz, Princeton Rebello and Igor Angulo.