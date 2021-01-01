FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur: Gaurs ride Jorge Ortiz brace to humble the Men of Steel

FULL TIME!
FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur FC
Jorge Ortiz scored twice as FC Goa outclassed Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
Ortiz scored the opening goal of the night in the 19th minute and then scored again to double his side's lead in the 52nd minute. Ivan Gonzalez then hammered the final nail in the Men of Steel's coffin in the 89th minute with a brilliant goal from a solo effort.
The Gaurs remained on the third position in the league table with 18 points from 11 matches while Jamshedpur went down to the seventh position after the defeat. The Men of Steel have 13 points from 11 games and are behind Bengaluru FC on goal difference.
89' GOAL! FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur
Ivan Gonzalez scores Goa's third goalIvan Gonzalez makes a solo run from his own half and goes past Peter Hartley. He exchanges a quick one-two with Alberto Noguera on the edge of the box and then scores past Rehenesh. Game, set and match FC Goa.
85' Alex Lima sent off!
84' Unlucky Jamshedpur!
84' FC Goa - Substitution
79' FC Goa - Substition
78' Naveen pulls off back to back saves
74' Rehenesh denies Ortiz his hat-trick
It's all FC Goa in the second half!
63' Jamshedpur - Substitution
58' Jamshedpur - Substitution
56' Ortiz misses a sitter
52' GOAL! FC Goa 2-0 Jamshedpur
Ortiz doubles Goa's leadAlberto Noguera finds Brandon on his left inside the box who sends a low cross for an unmarked Jorge Ortiz who taps the ball into the net.
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
FC Goa 1-0 Jamshedpur FCThe Gaurs lead after the first 45 minutes courtesy Jorge Ortiz's 19th-minute goal. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
End to end stuff so far
Cooling break!
25' Valskis misses a sitter!
19' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Jamshedpur
Jorge Ortiz hands FC Goa the leadBrandon flicks the ball towards his right inside the box towards Alberto Noguera who does well to dribble past Ricky and squares the ball in the middle for Oritz who finds the back of the net.
15' Rehenesh stops Ortiz's attempt
11' Naveen stops Isaac's shot from distance
10' Hartley's header goes wide!
5' Narender clears Edu Bedia's free-kick
KICK-OFF!
Revenge will be on JFC's mind?
Owen Coyle makes two changes
Three changes in Goa lineup
Team news!
Angulo benched, Narender starts for JFC
