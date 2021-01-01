FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur: Gaurs ride Jorge Ortiz brace to humble the Men of Steel

FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur FC

Jorge Ortiz scored twice as outclassed 3-0 in an (ISL) clash on Thursday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Ortiz scored the opening goal of the night in the 19th minute and then scored again to double his side's lead in the 52nd minute. Ivan Gonzalez then hammered the final nail in the Men of Steel's coffin in the 89th minute with a brilliant goal from a solo effort.

The Gaurs remained on the third position in the league table with 18 points from 11 matches while Jamshedpur went down to the seventh position after the defeat. The Men of Steel have 13 points from 11 games and are behind on goal difference.