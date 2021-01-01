FC Goa 0-4 Persepolis: Depleted Gaurs have no answer to the Red Army

Goa had no reply this time around

FC Goa go down 0-4 against Persepolis in a Group E clash of the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL) at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Friday.

Shahriyar Moghanlou (24') and Mehdi Torabi (43' pen) gave the Iranian outfit a two-goal lead going into the break, before Isa Alkasir (47') and substitute Kamal Kamyabinia (58') added to the tally on the night.

The win sees Persepolis, with 12 points from four games, extending their 100 percent win record while Goa suffered their second consecutive defeat after the 2-1 loss to Yahya Golmohammadi's side on Tuesday.