Al Rayyan vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action

3 - GOAL! Ortiz scores!
2021-04-26T17:03:36Z
Al Rayyan 0-1 FC GoaOrtiz breaks the deadlock for FC Goa! He gets in behind the defence to get to a long ball over the top, hits the keeper's body with his first attempt but slots home the rebound! That's just the second goal by Goa in the ACL.
KICK-OFF!
2021-04-26T17:01:01Z
Al Rayyan vs FC GoaWe're underway in Goa!
FC Goa are out
2021-04-26T16:49:02Z
Al Wahda has defeated Persepolis today - which means FC Goa will not be able to stand the chance to progress from the group stage. The Gaurs have drawn and lost two games each from their four fixtures so far.
Lineups!
2021-04-26T16:48:12Z
Here's how FC Goa are lining up against Al-Rayyan 👇#RYNGOA #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/ty2SP8rkcA— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 26, 2021
FC Goa against Al Rayyan again
2021-04-23T16:19:04Z
The Gaurs will be looking to draw something out of their third Group E match against Al Rayyan after two defeats in their last two games..