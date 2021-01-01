FC Goa 0-1 Persepolis LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

24' - Persepolis break the deadlock
2021-04-23T17:24:24Z
Moghanlou scoresMoghanlou burried his left-footed shot at the back of Naveen Kumar's goal. Wasn't the best of shots from the centre of the box as the ball slipped under the Goa custodian
Possession with Persepolis
2021-04-23T17:22:39Z
Even with a possession percentage of nearly 70%, Goa have pretty much managed to contain Persepolis in attack. Shahriar Moghanlou headed one wide in the last few minutes and a bit earlier both Omid Alishah and Moghanlou weren't able to get on the end of Ali Shojaei's cross from the left
15' Leander booked
2021-04-23T17:15:43Z
Leander gets himself in the referee's book for a nasty challenge from behind on Torabi
No troubling shots on target as yet
2021-04-23T17:10:43Z
Goa have survived a few early free-kicks, with Persepolis not getting their best of deliveries forward either after scoring twice through set-pieces in the previous game - a penalty and a corner. Torabi, the guy with the most assists (3) in the 2021 ACL, almost releasing Ale Kasir but cut down by the Goan defence
Kick-off at Fatorda
2021-04-23T17:00:15Z
Ivan Gonzalez captaining the Goa side in the absence of suspended Edu Bedia whereas Alexander Romario is back from his one match ban
Goa are three points adrift second
2021-04-23T16:35:34Z
Al Wahda secondAl Wahda, now with five points, have extended their lead at second after doing the double over Al-Rayyan in the Group E. Whereas Persepolis sit pretty on top with nine points and Al-Rayyan have just the one point from their draw against Goa.
Persepolis XI against Goa
2021-04-23T16:33:51Z
بوژیدار رادوشویچ، سیدجلال حسینی، محمدحسین کنعانی، علی شجاعی، مهدی شیری، میلاد سرلک، محمد شریفی، امید عالیشاه، مهدی ترابی، شهریار مغانلو و عیسی آلکثیر 11 بازیکن پرسپولیس برای بازی امشب مقابل نماینده هند خواهند بود
No Edu Bedia, Ortiz on the bench
2021-04-23T16:32:45Z
FC Goa to play with only three foreigners
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦
FC Goa with as many as EIGHT changes to face Persepolis tonight
LIVE Blog: https://t.co/2CaCg2yM4k#GOAPRS #FCGoaInAsia #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/8qPCsAVHHD
FC Goa against Persepolis again
2021-04-23T16:19:04Z
The Gaurs will be looking to draw something out of their second successive outing against Persepolis after losing 2-1 against them on Tuesday. It's FC Goa against the Iranians in the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E tonight