FC Goa 0-1 Persepolis LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

Shahriyar Moghanlou has given the Iranian outfit the lead in the first half...

Updated
FC Goa

24' - Persepolis break the deadlock

2021-04-23T17:24:24Z

Moghanlou scores

Moghanlou burried his left-footed shot at the back of Naveen Kumar's goal. Wasn't the best of shots from the centre of the box as the ball slipped under the Goa custodian

Possession with Persepolis

2021-04-23T17:22:39Z

Even with a possession percentage of nearly 70%, Goa have pretty much managed to contain Persepolis in attack. Shahriar Moghanlou headed one wide in the last few minutes and a bit earlier both Omid Alishah and Moghanlou weren't able to get on the end of Ali Shojaei's cross from the left

15' Leander booked

2021-04-23T17:15:43Z

Leander gets himself in the referee's book for a nasty challenge from behind on Torabi

No troubling shots on target as yet

2021-04-23T17:10:43Z

Goa have survived a few early free-kicks, with Persepolis not getting their best of deliveries forward either after scoring twice through set-pieces in the previous game - a penalty and a corner. Torabi, the guy with the most assists (3) in the 2021 ACL, almost releasing Ale Kasir but cut down by the Goan defence

Kick-off at Fatorda

2021-04-23T17:00:15Z

Ivan Gonzalez captaining the Goa side in the absence of suspended Edu Bedia whereas Alexander Romario is back from his one match ban

Goa are three points adrift second

2021-04-23T16:35:34Z

Al Wahda second

Al Wahda, now with five points, have extended their lead at second after doing the double over Al-Rayyan in the Group E. Whereas Persepolis sit pretty on top with nine points and Al-Rayyan have just the one point from their draw against Goa.

Persepolis XI against Goa

2021-04-23T16:33:51Z

FC Goa against Persepolis again

2021-04-23T16:19:04Z

The Gaurs will be looking to draw something out of their second successive outing against Persepolis after losing 2-1 against them on Tuesday. It's FC Goa against the Iranians in the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E tonight