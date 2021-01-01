Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Ukraine vs North Macedonia, Denmark vs Belgium, Netherlands vs Austria updates, news and TV reaction

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine coach: "North Macedonia deserve respect. They have character, they have outstanding leaders and a well-established playing system. They almost always play 5-3-2 and like to counterattack. They are good scrappers. We don't expect any gifts."

Mykola Matviyenko, Ukraine defender: "It's one of the most important games at this stage. It's a must-win for us, and we'll do our best to get three points. [Goran] Pandev is a very experienced footballer who has played in some very good teams. It's obvious he is a high-class player; he controls the ball well. He's showed how well he can play at this tournament."

Aleksandar Trajkovski, North Macedonia forward: "This team will never surrender. We will fight to the end, then we will see what happens. We will not give up; we will fight to get through the group and make everyone back at home proud enough to take to the streets."

Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine forward: "North Macedonia don't have players like [Memphis] Depay, [Frenkie] de Jong or [Georginio] Wijnaldum, but they have a real team spirit, I can sense it. They have the right idea on the pitch, and they fight hard. It'll be one of the toughest matches ever for our team. We just have to focus on our game, respect the opposition, and be aggressive."

