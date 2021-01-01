Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

Two draws in two games does not necessarily suggest that the red crisis button should be smashed in La Roja's camp - indeed, the serious disruption of a Covid-19 outbreak if anything makes it a perfectly palatable pair of results given the circumstances.

Except they are very much not palatable results; this is a side that is proud of its modern-day sporting lineage and their yield of just a single goal across 180 minutes of football - particularly given their statistical advantage - is an albatross around Luis Enrique's shoulders.

A pent-up explosion of goals may well be coming - and with a win needed to at the very least assure themselves of an automatic place in the last-16, it could rain down in Seville tonight.