Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Anyone remember the sheer elation that coursed through Scotland after David Marshall's decisive shootout save against Serbia last year, to book his country's place at a Euro 2020 tournament where they were part-hosts?

It is fair to say that the goalkeeper felt nothing of the sort when the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick beat him from the halfway line with an almighty, booming finish in the pair's first game of Group D at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Spotting the shotstopper off his line, the forward made the most of the open space and launched a long-distance effort that tucked itself in the back of the net, for one of the truly remarkable finishes in European Championship history. If he is remembered for anything down the line, it will be that lone effort.