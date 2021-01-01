East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City LIVE: Fall gives the Islanders the lead

HALF-TIME
2021-01-22T14:47:00Z
East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai CityThe Islanders lead by a goal to nil at half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second.
45+1' Boumous misses a sitter
2021-01-22T14:46:20Z
Bipin Singh curls in a cross from the left side and Adam Le Fondre is unmarked but fails to head the ball in from a handshaking distance! Should have been 2-0.
East Bengal look eager for an equaliser
2021-01-22T14:45:09Z
The Red and Golds have been raiding the Mumbai box constantly since conceding the goal.
35' Pilkington's header straight to Amrinder
2021-01-22T14:35:55Z
Narayan Das curls in a free-kick from the left side and Pilkington tries to head the ball in but it goes straight to Amrinder.
Cooling break!
2021-01-22T14:30:42Z
Mumbai City have the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.
27' GOAL! East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City
2021-01-22T14:28:22Z
Mourtada Fall gives Islanders the leadGoddard curls in a corner which Boumous meets inside the box and floats in a cross again and Mourtada Fall heads the ball into the net. The defender was unmarked.
27' Narayan makes crucial interception
2021-01-22T14:27:14Z
Bipin Singh makes a swift run down the right side and tries to send a low ball inside the box eyeing Adam Le Fondre but Narayan makes important inception and clears the ball.
East Bengal yet to pose any real threat
2021-01-22T14:20:03Z
The Red and Golds have managed to match Mumbai City in possession but are yet to pose any major threat inside Mumbai's box.
16' Maghoma shoots wide
2021-01-22T14:16:51Z
Jacques Maghoma advances with the ball inside the box through the left side and tries to score through the far post but the ball goes wide!
14' Boumous misses a sitter!
2021-01-22T14:14:19Z
Goddard whips in a cross from the left flank and Debjit fumbles while collecting the ball in the air. Boumous capitalise on the opportunity and tries to slot the ball home but sends it above the crossbar! He had an empty net in front of him. A rare mistake by Debjit!
12' Rowllin's effort straight to Debjit
2021-01-22T14:11:45Z
Rowllin Borges attempts a shot from the edge of the box but fails to trouble Debjit who collects the ball comfortably.
3' Le Fondre's shot goes wide!
2021-01-22T14:03:37Z
Goddard wins a loose ball from Milan Singh and squares the ball to Adam Le Fondre who takes a touch and goes for the goal from distance but the ball goes wide.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-22T13:57:35Z
Let's go! East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
Milestone for Narayan Das
2021-01-22T13:56:49Z
Narayan Das' 100th #ISL match
Indian Super League
Le Fondre vs Fowler
2021-01-22T13:45:18Z
@MumbaiCityFC striker @A1F1E9 has scored 6 goals in 3 matches against teams managed @Robbie9Fowler. Le Fondre has scored 4 for Sydney FC against Fowler's Brisbane Roar in the A-League and 2 in the reverse fixture of this tie earlier this #ISL season.
Unbeaten streaks!
2021-01-22T13:16:17Z
Both the team teams are on an unbeaten run at the moment in the ISL. While East Bengal have not lost a single game in their last seven outings, Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.
Sergio Lobera makes three changes
2021-01-22T13:08:26Z
Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai and Raynier Fernandes is replaced by Mehtab Singh, Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D.
Two changes in EB lineup
2021-01-22T13:06:41Z
Robbie Fowler makes two changes in the East Bengal starting lineup. Bright Enobakhare sits out as Harmanpreet Singh replaces him up front. Matti Steinmann returns to the lineup replacing suspended Ajay Chhetri.
Team news!
2021-01-22T12:46:54Z
Bright benched, Le Fondre starts for Mumbai
East Bengal 🆚 Mumbai City - Team news!
East Bengal vs Mumbai City
2021-01-22T12:46:05Z
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.