East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters: Scott Neville scores late to earn Red and Golds a point

East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters

Scott Neville scored a late equaliser to earn a point against in an (ISL) clash on Friday at the Tilak Maidan.

Jordan Murray gave Kerala the lead in the 64th minute from Albino Gomes' long ball. The Australian beat Rana Gharami in pace before finding the back of the net. But drama unfolded in the final few seconds of the match when Neville equalised with a clinical header from Bright Enobakhare's pinpoint corner to seal a point for the Kolkata club.