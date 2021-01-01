Live Blog

East Bengal 0-0 Odisha: Follow the ISL clash in real time

East Bengal and Odisha are looking for their first win of the season...

13' GOAL! East Bengal 1-0 Odisha

2021-01-03T11:43:10Z

Pilkington has scored!

A nice long throw in by the new East Bengal player in Raju Gaikwad after quickly wiping the ball with a towel left on the touchline and Pilkington at the right place to nod it into the far side of the goal

Cole Alexander everywhere

2021-01-03T11:39:20Z

Moments after attempting to find Shubham with a long diagonal ball from the middle, the Odisha man has tracked back to snatch the ball off'f the feet of Pilkington close to the box

4' - In two minds

2021-01-03T11:35:17Z

East Bengal's Pilkington appeared to be in two minds before releasing the ball to Rafique on the right. Goes out for a goalkick as the telepathy was broken by then

First yellow of the evening

2021-01-03T11:34:20Z

Milan Singh booked for a high boot on Gaurav Bora

Kick off in Vasco!

2021-01-03T11:30:06Z

We're underway with the Red and Golds with the first kick on the ball

The line-ups

2021-01-03T11:25:15Z

Odisha with an unchanged XI, two changes for East Bengal

Surchandra and Sehnaj are replaced by Milan Singh and season debutant Raju Gaikwad for the Red and Golds...