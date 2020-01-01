Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Marina Machans, Mariners play out a goalless draw

Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

and play out a exciting goalless draw in an (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Both sides got their fair share of chances to break the deadlock but some solid defending on either end kept the scoreline unchanged after 90 minutes.

ATK Mohun Bagan climb up to the top of the table and end the year at the summit with 17 points from eight matches. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, remain on the seventh position with 10 points from eight matches.