Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villarreal in quarter-finals second legs

Madrid v Chelsea

Has there been a more unhappy customer than Romelu Lukaku this season? Even Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be marginally more pleased with life in the Premier League than the Belgian, and he's playing for Manchester United!

But despite FIFA Club World Cup success, the Stamford Bridge return for the former Inter star has been a fraught one. He's failed to deliver on his promise on the pitch, and has found himself gradually phased out of regular starting berths by Thomas Tuchel as a result.

The attacker is injured, hence his absence today - but if Chelsea manage to turn this around without him, his place at the club grows more unsteady.