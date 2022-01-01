Champions League LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Yellow to Militao
The Real Madrid defender has been booked, which means he'll be out for the second leg.
His foul also put Real Madrid in a dangerous spot, too, as Courtois is forced to push away a James free kick.
Watch: Danjuma's goal against Bayern
The dream start for Villarreal 💛— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022
Former Bournemouth man Arnaut Danjuma in the right place at the right time...

Bayern haven't lost away in the #UCL since 2017.
Seven minutes in: Arnaut Danjuma gives Villarreal the lead!
VInicius off the bar!
Real Madrid's Brazilian star comes so, so close as he breaks free of the Chelsea defence.
His shot gets past Mendy, but smashes against the crossbar as Real Madrid miss a chance to seize an early lead.
GOAL VILLARREAL!
Danjuma!
Villarreal have stunned Bayern within the first eight minutes as Danjuma has scored.
Parejo's shot (pass?) flashes across goal and Danjuma is there to pounce to turn it home.
An awful, awful start for the German giants, but what a start for Villarreal!
Kickoff!
The ball has been kicked and we are underway in England and Spain.
A harsh reception for one former Chelsea star
Thibaut Courtois booed as his name is read out at Stamford Bridge. His efforts to make peace haven't been heard in SW6.
Tuchel speaks before kickoff
"We have to learn from [the defeat by Brentford] but it is also not the first time we do it," Tuchel told BT Sport.
"It is a new competition, a new evening and a new opponent."
How Chelsea beat Real Madrid to sign £70m Havertz
In a different multiverse, Kai Havertz may be lining up on the other side tonight.
Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella reflected on Havertz's path to Stamford Bridge, and how close that path came to taking him to Real Madrid instead.
Can the clean sheet specialists do it against Real Madrid?
Since Thomas Tuchel's first UEFA Champions League game in charge of Chelsea, the Blues have kept 10 clean sheets in 15 games; the most of any team. They also have the lowest goals conceded per game ratio during this period (0.47), conceding just seven times.
How Emery recovered from his Arsenal nightmare to lift Villarreal back to Europe’s top table
After his stint at Arsenal, Unai Emery has bounced back and showed why he's long been seen as a top manager.
Emery's Villarreal will have a chance to show that the Spanish boss still has the magic touch in continental competition, even if they face a massive task against Bayern Munich.
Pulisic starts for Chelsea
The American is back in the lineup as Chelsea face Real Madrid.
A reminder of what he did when these two teams faced off last season:
Pulisic vs Real Madrid
Davies is BACK!
It's been months since we've seen Alphonso Davies, but the Canadian star is officially back.
Davies has been out of action due to a heart issue but, after recently being cleared, the Bayern defender is back in the starting XI.
TFW when you're back in the starting line-up after three months out with a heart condition
Team news: Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Villarreal starting XI vs Bayern
Bayern's Champions League XI
Team news: Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Your Chelsea team tonight!
Real Madrid starting XI vs Chelsea
Welcome!
Hello all, and welcome to today's coverage of the Champions League.
We've got two big ones on the schedule today, with a clash of heavyweights serving as the headliner.
Last season's winners, Chelsea, are set to face the kings of the competition in Real Madrid, as Stamford Brige hosts Karim Benzema and co. in what should be a tasty quarter-final clash.
In the the other match, Bayern Munich will look to solidify their spot as one of the favourites against underdog Villarreal, who will have hopes of putting together a massive upset against the German giants.
So sit back, strap in and follow along as we have you covered throughout today's Champions League matches.