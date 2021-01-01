Champions League & Europa League draws: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd & more learn quarter-final fate

They are the most successful team in the history of the Champions League, but Real Madrid appear to have lost their mojo since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, they are still carrying the flag for Spain and La Liga in this season's competition and the ability of the team should not be underestimated.

"It’s about time Karim Benzema starts getting the respect he deserves," wrote Rik Sharma after the French striker inspired Madrid past Atalanta in the last 16.

