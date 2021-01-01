Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Marcelinho doubles the Mariners' lead

SECOND HALF!
2021-02-09T15:04:14Z
The second half gets underway!
HALF TIME!
2021-02-09T14:48:53Z
Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun BaganIt's all ATK Mohun Bagan after the first 45 minutes of play as the Mariners have a resounding lead going into the half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
44' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-09T14:45:29Z
Marcelinho doubles the leadMarcelinho scores from a brilliant free-kick from the left edge of the box to double ATK Mohun Bagan's lead. Earlier Harmanjot Khabra had brought down David Williams to give away the free-kick.
37' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-09T14:38:19Z
Roy Krishna scores from the penaltyRoy Krishna converts the spot-kick to give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead.
36' Penalty!
2021-02-09T14:37:09Z
Pratik Chaudhari brings down Roy Krishna inside the box by pushing him from behind to give away a penalty.
Cooling break!
2021-02-09T14:31:55Z
It's all square after the first 30 minutes of the match. Will we see a goal in this half?
30' McHugh long-ranger stopped!
2021-02-09T14:30:45Z
Carl McHugh wins a ball from Suresh Wangjam and advances before taking a shot from distance but Gurpreet somehow manages to parry the ball away.
18' Krishna's shot comes off Gurpreet's chest
2021-02-09T14:18:33Z
From a counter-attack Roy Krishna makes a solo run as Pratik Chaudhari fumbles. The Fijian enters the box and takes a shot but it hits Gurpreet on his chest.
11' Khabra's shot goes above the crossbar!
2021-02-09T14:11:43Z
Khabra attempts an ambitious shot from the edge of the box but it sails way over the crossbar.
9' Arindam spills Udanta's cross
2021-02-09T14:09:38Z
Udanta sends in a cross from the right edge of the box and Arindam Bhattacharya spills while collecting the ball but Prabir Das manages to clear the ball out for a corner.
7' Gurpreet stops Marcelinho's shot
2021-02-09T14:08:02Z
Marcelinho receives a pass from McHugh near the centre circle and makes a brilliant run and goes past two Bengaluru defenders before taking a shot but Gurpreet collects it comfortably.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-09T13:58:49Z
Bengaluru get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Must-win tie for Bengaluru
2021-02-09T13:37:41Z
Bengaluru have to win tonight to keep their play-offs hope alive. Anything less than three points will virtually end their hopes of finishing among the top-four teams.
Bengaluru's nemesis, Habas
2021-02-09T13:37:02Z
3 - @atkmohunbaganfc boss Antonio Habas has won 3 of his 5 matches against @bengalurufc (D1 L1) in the @IndSuperLeague and has a win percentage of 60% against the Blues. Winner. #BFCATKMB #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/VNfjWQfwO8— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 9, 2021
Habas makes three changes
2021-02-09T13:21:58Z
Three changes in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup as Prabir Das, Carl McHugh and David Williams replace Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder and Javier Hernandez.
Two changes in BFC lineup
2021-02-09T13:21:22Z
Rahul Bheke and Kristian Opseth replace Parag Srivas and Cleiton Silva in the Bengaluru lineup.
Team news!
2021-02-09T13:20:13Z
Williams start for ATKMB
Bengaluru 🆚 ATK Mohun Bagan - Team News In!#ISL #BFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/4WBNMqwU5C— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 9, 2021
Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-09T12:44:38Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.