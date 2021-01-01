Live Blog

Bangladesh 0-0 India: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

The Blue Tigers open their SAFF Cup campaign with a clash against the Bengal Tigers

Updated
Comments (0)
GFX Oscar Bruzon Igor Stimac Bangladesh India
The Daily Star/AIFF

Bangladesh playing at home?

2021-10-04T11:10:44Z

The support in the stands could well suggest that Bangladesh are as good as playing at home. Their every forward move is cheered. Sana had to prevent Matin Miah from latching on to a cross from the left on the last occasion.

Not much created by the Indian contingent in attack, other than perhaps Liston Colaco's delivery from the right wing cleared away by Bishwanath Ghosh.

KICK-OFF!

2021-10-04T11:01:50Z

Bangladesh vs India is underway

It's kick-off in Male. Bangladesh in green and India in blue.

Can India start with a win?

2021-10-04T10:53:40Z

Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka 1-0, whereas in the second match of Matchday 1, Nepal beat Maldives by the same scoreline. Can India move to the top of the group with a better win today?

India bench

2021-10-04T10:52:20Z

India subs: Seriton, Apuia, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj, Jeakson, Yasir, Mandar, Sahal, Suresh, Rahim, Vishal.

India's SAFF Championship 2021 opener

2021-10-04T10:39:49Z

Bangladesh vs India

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the SAFF Championship 2021 clash between Bangladesh and India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.