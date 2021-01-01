ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City: Bartholomew Ogbeche on target as Islanders extend lead at the top of the table

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City

FC extended their lead at the top of the (ISL) table to five points after the 1-0 win over on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the only goal of the match in the 69th minute from Hugo Boumous' assist to seal full points for the Islanders.

Sergio Lobera's ended the first phase of the league with 25 points from 10 matches while ATK Mohun Bagan managed to accumulate 20 in 10 games.