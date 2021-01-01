ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

22' - Continuous spell of attack from Jamshedpur FC
2021-02-14T14:23:44Z
ATK Mohun Bagan are defending deep with even Roy Krishna inside his own half. A brilliant ball is whirled inside the box for Doungel as he rises up for the header but he collides with Tiri inside the box. Goal kick for ATK Mohun Bagan
15' - Perfect cross from Kotal
2021-02-14T14:16:31Z
Manvir Singh keeps the ball on right flank as he return passes the ball to Kotal. He curls the ball inside the box as David Williams reaches it first but fails to control it to perfection
10' - Foul inside the box
2021-02-14T14:11:45Z
Monroy delivers the ball inside the box. He has got the elevation this time but Stephen Eze brings Tiri down inside the box as he eyes to take possession off the ball.
6' - Shout for penalty
2021-02-14T14:07:10Z
ATK Mohun Bagan break on the counter through Manvir Singh on the right as he plays the ball to left to David Williams. He passes the ball forward to Roy Krishna as Peter Hartley nudges him inside the box and brings him down. Krishna is appealing but the referee has ruled the decision in favour of the Men of Steel
3' - Free-kick
2021-02-14T14:02:44Z
Monroy delivers a free-kick for Jamshedpur FC but not enough elevation on it as ATK Mohun Bagan defender clears off the danger
Kick-off!
2021-02-14T14:02:16Z
Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling
Jamshedpur XI
2021-02-14T13:41:54Z
TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, William Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande.
ATK Mohun Bagan XI
2021-02-14T13:41:28Z
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelo Pereira, Roy Krishna.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur
2021-02-14T12:50:54Z
Hello and welcome to Goal's LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium.