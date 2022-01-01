African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zaha keen to leave Crystal Palace for Chelsea

Zaha willing to sign for Chelsea
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is keen to join Chelsea, reports talkSport.
The Blues are understood to be in the market for a striker, especially with Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan over the summer.
The Ivorian, 29, who was the Eagles’ top scorer last season, is in the final year of his contract with Palace.
Bailly told to leave Manchester United
Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly could be the next player to leave Manchester United and join Sevilla after Alex Telles, according to talkSport.
The 28-year-old centre-back is said to have been told to leave Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to reduce his squad. The Ivorian, on his side, is open to completing the move and returning to La Liga.
His career at Manchester United has been hit hard by regular injuries, reducing the amount of playtime he could have enjoyed in the process.
Simba sign Serbian forward
Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC have signed Dejan Georgijevic, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed.
The Serbian has joined the Dar es Salaam club from Domzale of Slovenia, but details concerning his contract have not been revealed.
Georgijevic’s arrival comes days after the club parted ways with experienced striker Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu.
Wanasimba mjiandae kwa magoli ya viwango kutoka kwa Dejan Georgijević. #SimbaWeek #SimbaDay #SimbaDay2022 #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/sL3C7yQqxm— Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) August 7, 2022
Spurs to hijack move for Man City target Udogie
Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Udinese's teenage defender Destiny Udogie, according to Calciomercato.
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City had also shown interest in getting the youngster but it seems that Spurs are now favourites.
Denis Bouanga joins LAFC
LAFC have signed forward Denis Bouanga from French side Saint-Ètienne.
The 27-year-old scored 26 goals across 96 appearances in Ligue 1.
LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said: “Denis is a proven attacker in the prime of his career and is an excellent complement to our group."
West Ham sign Cornet from Burnley
West Ham United have completed the signing of Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet from EFL Championship side Burnley.
Cornet, who was in London on Friday to complete his medical, has put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth £17.5 million to become David Moyes’ fifth summer signing.
Villarreal make move for Sadiq
According to Football Espana, Villarreal have made an offer to sign striker Umar Sadiq from UD Almeria.
The Nigeria international is reportedly a target for Borussia Dortmund, who want a striker to step in for Sebastien Haller.
Barcelona willing to let Aubameyang leave
Barcelona are reportedly willing to offload former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports the Mirror.
Aubameyang has potentially emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea, and the arrival of Robert Lewandowski means competition at Camp Nou has increased for him.
However, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is said to be unwilling to let the striker, who joined the Catalan side on a free transfer seven months ago from Arsenal, leave.
Leicester reject Chelsea Fofana opening bid
Leicester City have rejected Chelsea’s £60 million bid for Ivory Coast prospect Wesley Fofana, according to the Daily Mail.
The Foxes, however, fear the Blues could improve their bid for the defender to £80m to sign the 21-year-old.
Manager Brendan Rodgers is said to have insisted three times on Monday that he would not be sold.
Chelsea eye Barcelona's Aubameyang
Chelsea are considering Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential new striker, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Talks have already started on the player’s side, but the Blues have not made a formal bid for the former Arsenal striker.
Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign a striker and his side has also been linked with a move for Slovenian Benjamin Sesko, who is turning out for Red Bull Salzburg.
Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022
He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB pic.twitter.com/hvsqIGpYMJ
Asante Kotoko sign Uganda's Mukwala
Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The Ugandan forward joined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent after ending his stay at Uganda Rivers Authority FC (URA FC).
Mukwala penned a two-year deal with an option of renewal.
Atalanta sign Ademola Lookman
Atalanta have confirmed the signing of Ademola Lookman from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Although the Serie A side did not reveal contract details in terms of duration and fee, reports have it that the Nigeria international penned a four-year contract with the Black and Blues for a fee in the region of €15m.
Tottenham tracking Ajax star Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham are keenly following the progress of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, according to a report by The Sun.
The 22-year-old was immensely praised by Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax and is now on the radar of the Lilly-whites for quite some time.
Fulham submit bid for Diop and Bailly
Fulham have submitted offers for four defenders including United's Eric Bailly and West Ham's Issa Diop, according to Football Insider.
Chelsea's Malang Sarr is also one of the options for Fulham.
Monaco start negotiations with Chelsea for Sarr
Monaco and Chelsea are in talks to sign Senegal prospect Malang Sarr on loan with an option to buy, as he is familiar with the region after training with OGC Nice, GOAL can confirm.
However, the deal is at an initial stage and nothing has been done for the moment.