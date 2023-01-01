Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen next summer.
According to Le 10 Sport, the 23-year-old Nigeria international has a good chance to return to Ligue 1 with the Parisians the likely destination.
According to SportMediaset as reported by Sempreinter, Inter Milan have put Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly as among players they will sign if they lose Milan Skriniar in the January transfer window.
The 31-year-old Senegal star moved to the Blues at the start of the season but the Serie A giants believe he can be the perfect replacement for the Slovakia centre-back if he fails to extend his current contract.
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched an offer for Barcelona forward Franck Kessie.
According to Evening Standard, the London side has moved for the 26-year-old Ivorian, who is yet to settle since arriving from AC Milan, in order to make Antonio Conte happy.
Brazilian tactician Roberto Oliveira has left Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC.
The former Gor Mahia coach was appointed to steer the Venoms in August 2021 and leaves as he is linked with a move to Tanzania’s heavyweights Simba SC.
"Vipers Sports Club announce that Mr. Roberto Oliveira alias Robertinho has left his role as the head coach with immediate effect," Vipers announced on Thursday.
Ghana Premier League side Medeama have parted ways with head coach David Duncan on mutual agreement.
After signing a one-year contract in September, Duncan was in charge for only five league games.
"However, circumstances mean both parties have reached an agreement to go [their] separate ways after four months," the club announced.
According to Football Transfer Tavern, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze.
Despite signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a big admirer of the Nigeria international and is keen to go for his services.
Belgium outfit KRC Genk have completed the signing of Nigeria forward Yira Sor from Slavia Prague. A statement on the club's official website confirmed the arrival of the 22-year-old star.
"KRC Genk signed an agreement with Yira Sor until 2027 and thus takes over from Slavia Prague. The 22-year-old Nigerian can handle all offensive positions and he also proved that at the European level. In the 21-22 season, he scored six goals in six European games, including a goal against Feyenoord in the Conference League quarter-finals.
"The combination of his speed and technique makes him a scourge for any defense and his dynamic style of play gives our squad, even more, attacking options.
"Welcome, Yira, and good luck at KRC Genk!"
AC Milan’s chances of signing Chelsea and Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech has been described as 'zero'.
The former Ajax star has continued to be linked with a move to San Siro over the last few transfer windows. And going by reports, it seems such a move will not happen again in the next transfer period.
Sevilla have enquired about the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur and Senegal midfielder Pape Sarr.
Sarr signed for Spurs ahead of last season but was loaned back to his former club, Metz.
The La Liga outfit is now said to be interested in signing the star, who played twice for Senegal in the 2022 World Cup finals.
AC Milan have reportedly scheduled new talks with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer over a new deal.
Bennacer’s contract with the Serie A club is going to expire in June 2024, and there is optimism that both sides are willing to work together even longer.
AC Milan have scheduled new talks to discuss about Ismael Bennacer’s new contract, after positive first contact. 🔴⚫️🇩🇿 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2022
Negotiations will continue after the opening proposal, Milan understood to be confident and optimistic. pic.twitter.com/E1DrefLRZO
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has stated the club wants Wilfried Zaha to stay with the Eagles.
The 30-year-old Ivorian will be out of contract at the end of the season and has not yet agreed on a new deal with Palace.
"But I think everybody knows we want him to stay at our football club, we want to grow with Wilfried as one of our leaders, and the decision has to be his," said the boss.