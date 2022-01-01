Live Blog

African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nottingham Forest move for Watford's Dennis

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Emmanuel Dennis, Watford 2021-22
Getty

Joel Obi signs for Reggina

2022-07-22T06:35:29.060Z

Reggina have announced the signing of Nigeria international Joel Obi from Serie A side Salernitana.

The midfielder was handed a two-year deal by the Italian second-tier outfit that will keep him at Stadio Oreste Granillo until 2024.

Read more on GOAL.

Joel Obi
Getty

Braga sign DR Congo prospect Banza

2022-07-22T06:33:09.543Z

Sporting Braga has announced the signing of Simon Banza from Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The 25-year-old, who is eligible to represent DR Congo at international level, penned a five-year contract with the Archbishops, meaning he will remain at Estadio Municipal de Braga until 2027.

Read more on GOAL.

Lens Nice 10042022
Getty

Spurs in talks with Milan over Tanganga transfer

2022-07-22T06:31:15.297Z

20220119_Tanganga
(C)Getty images

Forest plotting swoop for Watford striker Dennis

2022-07-22T06:27:50.404Z

Nottingham Forest are plotting a swoop for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis - according to The Daily Mail.

The Premier League new-boys have already spent £70 million ($84m) on new players this summer, but Steve Cooper is still looking to increase his options further in the attack.

Dennis, who scored ten Premier League goals in 2021-22, could be open to a return to the top-flight with Forest after suffering relegation with Watford.

Nigeria and Emmanuel Dennis of Watford.
Getty.

Gor Mahia drop two foreigners

2022-07-21T16:19:11.274Z

Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Gor Mahia have dropped Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita and Congolese striker Yangayay Sando, GOAL understands.

The two have left after a mutual agreement with K’Ogalo.

Adama Keita joins Gor Mahia.
Gor Mahia.

Harambee Stars defender leaves Ulinzi

2022-07-21T16:16:29.585Z

Harambee Stars defender Harun Mwale has left FKF PL side Ulinzi Stars, GOAL can confirm.

Premier League champions Tusker and KCB are the top sides leading the race to sign the left-back.

Harun Mwale of Kenya.
FKF.

Ajax sign Bassey from Rangers

2022-07-20T18:41:48.456Z

Scottish Premiership heavyweights Rangers have confirmed Nigeria international Calvin Bassey has joined Eredivisie side Ajax.

His contract with Ajax will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027.

Read the full story on GOAL.

Calvin Bassey Ajax 2022.
Ajax.

Gorica sign Wague from Barcelona

2022-07-20T08:20:52.329Z

HNK Gorica have announced the acquisition of defender Moussa Wague from Barcelona ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old Senegal international has penned a contract until June 2023 and will join the Croatian outfit from the Spanish giants.

Read on GOAL.

Moussa Wagué Javi Galán Huesca Barcelona LaLiga 13042019
Getty

Udinese confirm signing of Masina

2022-07-20T08:19:22.278Z

Udinese have acquired the services of defender Adam Masina from relegated side Watford ahead of the new season.

The 28-year-old Morocco international has penned a three-year contract to leave the Hornets and join the Italian Serie A for an undisclosed fee.

Read on GOAL.

Mostafa Mohamed of Egypt and Adam Masina of Morocco.
Backpagepix.

Portsmouth sign Nigeria prospect

2022-07-20T08:17:12.537Z

Portsmouth have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi ahead of the new EFL League One campaign.

The 21-old Nigeria prospect has signed a one-year contract after leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season.

Read on GOAL.

Joshua Oluwayemi
Getty

Olympique Marseille sign Nyakossi

2022-07-19T23:01:28.808Z

Olympique Marseille have announced the signing of Roggerio Nyakossi from Swiss elite division side Servette.

The 18-year-old centre-back will continue his career at Stade Velodrome.

Read details on GOAL.

Roggerio Nyakossi
Servette website

Newcastle could move for Dennis

2022-07-19T10:31:52.996Z

Newcastle United could make a potential move for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

According to This is Futbol, the Magpies could unveil the Nigeria international, who currently plays for EFL Championship outfit Watford, in the coming weeks.

Nigeria and Emmanuel Dennis of Watford.
Getty.

Napoli deny Osimhen bid

2022-07-19T05:58:31.320Z

Napoli have denied reports that Bayern Munich have tabled a bid to sign forward Victor Osimhen.

According to Football Italia, the Serie A giants have so far not received any offers for the Nigeria international.

Victor Osimhen Napoli 2021-22
Getty Images

Everton to return for Cornet

2022-07-18T05:22:12.836Z

Everton have prepared an improved bid for the services of Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet.

According to Daily Mail, Toffees manager Frank Lampard is a big admirer of the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international and they are persisting with their efforts to sign the player.

Maxwel Cornet Burnley 2021-22
Getty Images

Kizza joins Arouca from Montreal

2022-07-17T12:09:21.323Z

Portuguese outfit FC Arouca have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Mustafa Kizza in readiness for the new season.

The 22-year-old Uganda international was a free agent after parting ways with Major League Soccer side CF Montreal at the end of last season.

Read on GOAL.

Uganda midfielder Mustafa Kizza signs for FC Arouca.
FC Arouca.

Oruchum leaves Kenya’s Tusker

2022-07-17T11:24:33.300Z

Tusker defender Christopher Oruchum has left Kenya for Tanzania to join Mainland League side Namungo FC.

The versatile defender has been a key player for the Brewers in the last two campaigns which saw them win as many Football Kenya Federation Premier League titles.

Read on GOAL.

Tusker sign Christopher Oruchum from Thika United.
Tusker FC.

Bologna line up bid for Moffi

2022-07-17T11:19:05.843Z

According to Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport, Bologna have turned their focus to signing Lorient striker Terem Moffi.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has attracted the interest of the Serie A club, who want to partner him with former Inter Milan forward Marko Arnautovic.

Terem Moffi
Getty