African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nottingham Forest move for Watford's Dennis

Nottingham Forest are plotting a swoop for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis - according to The Daily Mail.

The Premier League new-boys have already spent £70 million ($84m) on new players this summer, but Steve Cooper is still looking to increase his options further in the attack.

Dennis, who scored ten Premier League goals in 2021-22, could be open to a return to the top-flight with Forest after suffering relegation with Watford.