LiveAfrican transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton's Iwobi wanted by AS Monaco

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Alex Iwobi Everton 2022/23.Getty Images.
  • -

    Monaco to move for Iwobi

    Alex IwobiGetty

    According to Tribal Football, French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco are watching Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi.

    The Nigeria international has been outstanding for the Toffees under manager Frank Lampard and is displaying his career-best form this season.

  • -

    Ziyech eyes Chelsea exit

    According to a report from Calciomercato.com, Hakim Ziyech has made the decision to leave Chelsea in the January window amid interest from AC Milan.

    The Morocco international would like to leave the Blues because he is not getting the playing time he feels he deserves at Stamford Bridge.

  • -

    Napoli adamant amid Manchester United and Bayern Munich interest in Osimhen

    osimhen maschera romaGetty Images

    Amid Manchester United and Bayern Munich’s interest in Victor Osimhen emerging, Serie A side Napoli have stated they are not willing to do business in the January transfer window.

    The Nigerian, who recently returned from an injury, has continued to be linked with a number of clubs, but the Naples outfit is unlikely to entertain any business involving the Super Eagle in the near future.

    Meanwhile, Osimhen has scored four goals in seven league games for Napoli.

  • -

    Arsenal and Liverpool keep eyes on Zaha

    Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 2022-23Getty

    Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring Wilfried Zaha’s situation at Crystal Palace.

    The Ivorian is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and the situation is reportedly being monitored not only by the two English sides but also by Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

    Although Palace could choose to sell Zaha in the January transfer window, much will depend on their position on the league table.

  • -

    Osimhen impresses Chelsea

    Victor Osimhen Napoli 2022-23Getty

    Chelsea scouts are said to have been impressed with Victor Osimhen after he scored a winning goal for Napoli against AS Roma on Sunday, according to Calcio Merato.

    The Nigerian, who recently recovered from an injury, has scored four goals in seven games for Napoli.

    The Serie A side is, however, only ready to let Osimhen leave in an £87 million deal.

  • -

    Chelsea offer Ziyech in swap deal

    Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

    According to Daily Mail, Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech in a swap deal that involves Adrien Rabiot.

    Ziyech has continued to be a peripheral figure at Chelsea even with the appointment of Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel.

  • -

    Morton seal signing of Ambrose

    Efe Ambrose, Celtic, AberdeenPhoto by Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton have sealed the signing of Nigeria defender Efe Ambrose.

    A statement on their social media pages confirmed: "Greenock Morton are delighted to announce the signing of Ambrose on a deal until the end of the season."

  • -

    Leicester & Southampton eying Aboukhlal

    Leicester City have sent scouts to watch Moroccan international Zakaria Aboukhlal.Getty.

    According to Daily Echo, Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton are keeping close tabs on Toulouse and Morocco international Zakaria Aboukhlal.

    The 22-year-old winger is expected to feature in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.