According to Tribal Football, French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco are watching Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi.
The Nigeria international has been outstanding for the Toffees under manager Frank Lampard and is displaying his career-best form this season.
According to a report from Calciomercato.com, Hakim Ziyech has made the decision to leave Chelsea in the January window amid interest from AC Milan.
The Morocco international would like to leave the Blues because he is not getting the playing time he feels he deserves at Stamford Bridge.
Amid Manchester United and Bayern Munich’s interest in Victor Osimhen emerging, Serie A side Napoli have stated they are not willing to do business in the January transfer window.
The Nigerian, who recently returned from an injury, has continued to be linked with a number of clubs, but the Naples outfit is unlikely to entertain any business involving the Super Eagle in the near future.
Meanwhile, Osimhen has scored four goals in seven league games for Napoli.
Napoli director Giuntoli on Victor Osimhen linked to Man United & Bayern: "We are currently not focused on the market - and we're not planning to do anything in January. We want to keep this squad". 🔵🇳🇬 #Napoli— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2022
Giuntoli has also denied the rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo deal. pic.twitter.com/I6Q0w4l9Oz
Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring Wilfried Zaha’s situation at Crystal Palace.
The Ivorian is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and the situation is reportedly being monitored not only by the two English sides but also by Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.
Although Palace could choose to sell Zaha in the January transfer window, much will depend on their position on the league table.
Chelsea scouts are said to have been impressed with Victor Osimhen after he scored a winning goal for Napoli against AS Roma on Sunday, according to Calcio Merato.
The Nigerian, who recently recovered from an injury, has scored four goals in seven games for Napoli.
The Serie A side is, however, only ready to let Osimhen leave in an £87 million deal.
According to Daily Mail, Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech in a swap deal that involves Adrien Rabiot.
Ziyech has continued to be a peripheral figure at Chelsea even with the appointment of Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel.
Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton have sealed the signing of Nigeria defender Efe Ambrose.
🔵⚪ Welcome to Morton, Efe Ambrose!— Greenock Morton (@Morton_FC) October 26, 2022
Greenock Morton are delighted to announce the signing on Efe Ambrose on a deal until the end of the season.
➡️ https://t.co/q7gHMoJGGz pic.twitter.com/B7svqAdltI
A statement on their social media pages confirmed: "Greenock Morton are delighted to announce the signing of Ambrose on a deal until the end of the season."
According to Daily Echo, Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton are keeping close tabs on Toulouse and Morocco international Zakaria Aboukhlal.
The 22-year-old winger is expected to feature in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.