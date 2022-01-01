Live Blog

African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea chasing Leicester City’s Fofana

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Wesley Fofana

Mangala set for Nottingham Forest move

2022-07-26T21:45:26.752Z

Newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgart, per The Athletic.

The fee is believed to be in the region of €15million. Although the deal is yet to be sealed, the 24-year-old midfielder looks set to become the Reds’ 11th signing of the summer.

orel-mangala-vfb-stuttgart-20062022
getty images

Chelsea chase move for Fofana

2022-07-26T21:34:50.337Z

Chelsea are determined to sign Cote d’ivoire prospect Wesly Fofana from Leicester City.

90min reports that the Stamford Bridge giants are set to make an offer for the 21-year-old who joined the Foxes in 2020.

Wesley Fofana - Leicester City 2022
Getty

Osimhen pledges loyalty to Napoli

2022-07-26T21:14:38.753Z

Victor Osimhen has expressed his desire to remain at Napoli despite being linked with top European clubs.

"I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli has always been close to me and that is one of the reasons I am here. I’m happy, I’m in a beautiful city and a wonderful club," he told Corriere dello Sport.

“Naples is one of the best places to be a footballer: [Diego] Maradona played here, the best ever, I consider it a privilege and a great honour to play in the stadium named after him. They are just rumours of the market: I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment."

 

Victor Osimhen, Napoli, March 2022
Getty

Bailly wants to fight for Man Utd future

2022-07-26T21:07:09.637Z

Eric Bailly has emerged as a target for Roma, but The Sun claims that he wants to fight for his future at Manchester United.

It was suggested at one stage that the Ivorian defender would be open to the idea of reuniting with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho in Italy, but he is prepared to stay put for now.

Eric Bailly Man Utd 2021-22
Getty Images

Newcastle battle Leicester for Ajorque

2022-07-26T20:59:26.465Z

Newcastle are preparing to scrap it out with Premier League rivals Leicester for Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque, claims Football Insider.

The Magpies have joined the Foxes in the hunt for a towering frontman of Malagasy descent that caught the eye in Ligue 1 last season.

Ludovic Ajorque Strasbourg 2021-22
Getty

Crewe Alexandra sign Leshabela on loan

2022-07-26T20:51:01.264Z

Khanya Leshabela has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan from Premier League side Leicester City.

The 22-year-old former South Africa young international penned a six-month deal and will go straight into the reckoning to feature in Saturday’s 2022-23 opener at Rochdale.

Khanya Leshabela
Leceister City

AC Ajaccio sign Mayembo

2022-07-26T20:45:21.623Z

Ligue 1 side AC Ajaccio have announced the signing of Fernand Mayembo from second-tier outfit Le Havre.

As the Bears continue to rejig their squad ahead of the commencement of the 2022-23 campaign, they have snapped up the Congo international.

Read more on GOAL.

Fernand Mayembo
Ajaccio website

Dessers responds to Serie A link

2022-07-26T09:50:11.931Z

KRC Genk forward Cyriel Dessers has discussed rumours linking him with a transfer move to Serie A side US Cremonese.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international was in action for the Smurfs as they opened their Belgian Pro League campaign with a 3-2 defeat against champions Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.

Read on GOAL.

Cyriel Dessers Feyenoord Marseille Europa League 28042022
Getty

Gorica sign Congo star from Osijek

2022-07-26T09:46:04.198Z

HNK Gorica have strengthened their midfield department by acquiring the services of Merveil Ndockyt ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old, who hails from the Republic of Congo, has penned a two-year contract to sign for the Croatian outfit after leaving NK Osijek.

Read on GOAL.

Merveil Ndockyt of DR Congo and HNK Gorica.
Gorica.

Auxerre offer €5m for Amiens’ Badji

2022-07-26T04:18:12.185Z

Auxerre have made an offer of €5m for Amiens striker Aliou Badji, according to Foot Mercato.

The Senegal international scored 13 goals in 26 appearances for the Stade de la Licorne side last term.

Impressed by this stat, the newly promoted French top-flight side are keen on having the African star in their ranks.

Aliou Badji
Getty

West Ham open to £15m Diop sale

2022-07-26T04:11:15.232Z

West Ham are open to selling Senegal and Morocco prospect Issa Diop this summer.

Foot Mercato reports that the Premier League side have changed their minds regarding his future but are holding out for a £15 million fee with £3m in bonuses.

Issa Diop West Ham United

Southampton sign Mara from Bordeaux

2022-07-26T04:07:27.193Z

Premier League side Southampton have announced the signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux.

Although the transfer fee is undisclosed, the 19-year-old penned a four-year contract with the Saints – meaning he will remain at the St. Mary’s Stadium until 2026.

Read more on GOAL.

Sekou Mara
Getty

Birmingham City keen on signing Mejbri

2022-07-26T04:01:22.862Z

Birmingham City are looking to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Manchester United ahead of the upcoming EFL Championship season, according to Sky Sports.

Mejbrimade two appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League last season, but the Tunisia international isn’t expected to be part of Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Hannibal-Mejbri
(C)Getty Images

Estoril sign Lea Siliki from Rennes

2022-07-25T01:38:36.846Z

Estoril have confirmed the signing of James Lea Siliki on a permanent move from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The Cameroon international penned a three-year contract that will keep him at the Estadio António Coimbra da Mota until 2025.

James Lea Siliki
Getty