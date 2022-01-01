African All Stars transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aguerd set for West Ham United medical

Aguerd closes in on West Ham United move
Nayef Aguerd is set to undergo medicals later this week ahead of his move to Premier League side West Ham United, reports Daily Mail.
The Rennes defender is set to join the Hammers on a £25million move and he is expected to be a key figure in David Moyes’ squad when the 2022-22 campaign gets underway.
Aguerd has been a regular for his French team since joining them from Dijon in 2020.
Nantes yet to table offer for Samba
Ligue 1 outfit Nantes are yet to make a formal bid for Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, reports Foot Mercato.
After helping the Reds secure promotion to the English Premier League, reports have linked the Congolese goalie with a move to France.
Nonetheless, there has not been any formal offer by the French side to secure the services of the 28-year-old who has a year left on his contract at Forest.
Samba kept 16 clean sheets in 45 matches played across all competitions in the just-concluded season.
Udinese reject Juventus bid for Udogie
Serie A outfit Udinese have discarded offers from Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur for Destiny Udogie, according to Tuttosport.
Several European clubs are after the Nigeria prospect who turned in remarkable performances for the Zebras in the 2021-22 campaign.
Udogie featured in 35 matches for the Italian top-flight side for his contributions with five goals and three assists from his defensive duties.
Osimhen opens door to Arsenal transfer
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has hinted that a move to Arsenal is possible, saying that "anything can happen" during the summer transfer window.
Bringing in striker reinforcements is a top priority for Arsenal in this transfer window, with Alexandre Lacazette joining Lyon on a free transfer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving for Barcelona, and Eddie Nketiah still to sign a new contract at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta has identified Osimhen as a major target for the 2022-23 season, and the 23-year-old is aware of reports linking him to the Emirates.
Napoli consider Koulibaly exit and eye Bremer as replacement
Napoli are considering allowing Kalidou Koulibaly to leave this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The defender has a year left on his contract and the club will only offer him an extension with a lower salary.
Koulibaly is not interested in taking a pay cut and would rather leave, with Barcelona said to be after him.
Napoli could cash in, then, and are looking at Torino star Bremer and Feyenoord's Marcos Senesi as potential replacements.