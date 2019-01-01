Live Blog

Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Egypt visit Comoros, Ghana take on Sao Tome

Follow our live coverage of Monday's Afcon 2021 qualifiers on Goal throughout the day

Comoros attack from the left-hand side

2019-11-18T13:42:47Z

The home side is using the left-hand side of the pitch to launch attacks. They have been asking the right questions from that side of the pitch. Egypt need to stop the dangerous attack before it's too late. The visitors haven't had too much joy on the ball since the start of the game. It's been a closely contested affair. 

2019-11-18T13:31:48Z

Comoros holding their own against Egypt

2019-11-18T13:24:29Z

Over 21 minutes played and Comoros are really giving the Egyptians a good run for their money. They have been attacking since the start of the game. However, Egypt have managed to use their experience to prevent the home side from scoring. It remains goalless. 

2019-11-18T13:07:50Z

Ghana doing the most in Sao Tome

2019-11-18T13:06:55Z

Comoros top Group G log

2019-11-18T12:38:36Z

Comoros head into this encounter at the top of Group log with three points following their win over Togo last week. They are followed by Egypt and Kenya who shared the spoils in their opening match. Togo are at the bottom of the log after losing to Comoros. 

Comoros vs Egypt

2019-11-18T12:33:52Z

Afcon 2021 live!

Hi everyone, welcome to Monday's live coverage of Afcon 2021 qualifiers. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again this afternoon.