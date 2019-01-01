Group A Table
2019-06-22T14:31:24Z
Kick-off!
2019-06-22T14:30:50Z
We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium...
National Anthems!
2019-06-22T14:24:04Z
Now for the singing of National Anthems as both teams are already on the pitch and ready for the match at the Cairo International Stadium.
Starting XI: Congo DR v Uganda
2019-06-22T14:17:19Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CODUGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/CBhV6KMzJ2— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Hello Africa!
2019-06-22T14:15:06Z