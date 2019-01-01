Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Tunisia and Mali tussle over three points

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Nothing much happening

2019-06-28T14:52:49Z

It has been a cagey affair so far with both sets of teams applying a cautious approach going forward. The real battle has been in midfield, but neither side has dominated so far. 

Beautiful jersey?

2019-06-28T14:50:37Z

Are we going to see a different Tunisian side?

2019-06-28T14:40:11Z

Mali need a draw to qualify for Afcon 2019 Last 16

2019-06-28T14:36:28Z

Mali need at least a point to secure be sure of their place in the knockout stages of this year's tournament. However, they know that Tunisia will be no pushovers.

Hello Africa!

2019-06-28T14:03:08Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our Friday's coverage of Afcon 2019 tournament. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today. Our first live coverage sees Tunisia take on Mali. Thanks for joining Goal! 