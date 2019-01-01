SABALY HITS THE WOODWORK
Still no goals
20' It's still goalless in the first semi-final fixture.#AFCON2019#SENTUN— Dj Norman Africs (@DjNormanAfrics) July 14, 2019
The stadium is half-empty
So many empty seats in the #AFCON2019 semi final. Don't national football associations get tickets for each team ?— Ahmed Zaki (@pengwinsurf) July 14, 2019
No real clear-cut goalscoring chances
A great start for Senegal
Senegal looking too strong for Tunisia #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #KickTheVirus— Bramwel Karamoja (@bramwelkaramoja) July 14, 2019
Not everyone is happy about today's referee
This Gambian referee again?Senegal should watch out#AFCON2019— Ole Repairing the Wheel!😑 (@ghiddy_blaze) July 14, 2019
The dramatic ref is back in charge of the match. 😆😆😆😆 #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTUN— Banqui (@ibankred) July 14, 2019
Kick-off
Almost kick-off time...
Fans are already looking forward to this match
Okay time to switch to #AFCON2019 #SENTUN— Feli🇧🇯🇸🇪 (@BossouFelicien) July 14, 2019
Nous avons un grand match aujourd’hui.— ADAMU MUFTAWU (@muftymufty15) July 14, 2019
C’est la rencontre entre le Sénégal contre La Tunisie.#AFCON2019
Liverpool wish Sadio Mane well against Tunisia
Good luck to Sadio today, as Senegal face Tunisia in their #AFCON2019 semi-final. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9XxfHevHYP— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 14, 2019
Our Preview
Senegal vs Tunisia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview https://t.co/LkhSQnqtgX pic.twitter.com/zlnj7snRre— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 14, 2019
Will Mane using Afcon 2019 as a stepping stone?
Mane should leave Liverpool for 'best club in world' Real Madrid, says Senegal FA chief https://t.co/Hc9K2fDE2b pic.twitter.com/e6SXIdsjYX— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 13, 2019
In his own words: Robert Kidiaba
Robert Kidiaba has tipped strong Senegal 🇸🇳 to lift title in Egypt!— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 13, 2019
Who else would agree with him? 🤔#AFCON2019https://t.co/N2qfqb8zWF pic.twitter.com/K2VMnoec7g
In his own words: Giresse
Tunisia's Giresse doesn’t expect previous Senegal 🇸🇳 stint to influence semi-final. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KlfuNGfFyC— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 14, 2019
Senegal v Tunisia: The Stats
Will Khazri make a difference?
#CarthageEagles playmaker Wahbi Khazri has attempted 16 shots, and created 13 chances in #TotalAFCON2019 - Talismanic? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BxktANgU6D— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
Starting XI: Senegal v Tunisia
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #SENTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fc8Hz0PmzJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019