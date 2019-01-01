Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Senegal and Tunisia battle for Afcon final spot

Senegal take on Tunisia in the first semi-final of Afcon 2019 with a place in the final at stake. Goal has it LIVE!

SABALY HITS THE WOODWORK

2019-07-14T16:25:54Z

Some great footwork by Sabaly outside the Tunisia box, and he eliminates his marker before curling the ball toward goal. However, with Hassen well-beaten, the woodwork comes to the goalkeeper's rescue. This was a great effort by Sabaly. 

Still no goals

2019-07-14T16:21:17Z

The stadium is half-empty

2019-07-14T16:18:04Z

No real clear-cut goalscoring chances

2019-07-14T16:12:42Z

Senegal may be in control of this encounter thus far as Tunisia are still finding their feet, but neither side has created clear-cut goalscoring chances. 

Kick-off

2019-07-14T16:00:31Z

Senegal gets the ball rolling... 

Almost kick-off time...

2019-07-14T15:59:06Z

The two teams are already on the pitch and ready for the encounter. 

Fans are already looking forward to this match

2019-07-14T15:56:27Z

Senegal v Tunisia: The Stats

2019-07-14T15:42:33Z

Hello Africa!

2019-07-14T15:33:14Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final between Senegal and Tunisia. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. 