Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria host Burundi, Uganda top Group A after win over Congo DR

CHUKWUEZE FIRES WIDE!!
Burundi still holding on!!
Group B Preview
With this being the first of two Group B matches to played tonight, check out Goal's preview here:
Team v Team: What are the stats saying?
That Akpeyi's save...
13' CHANCE! Onuachu with a header, saved by the GK. At the other end, Akpeyi makes a brilliant stop. Nigeria 0-0 Burundi #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGABDI— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 22, 2019
WHAT A SAVE!
Nigeria legend Kanu backs the Super Eagles
Pre-match stories on Goal
Kick-off
Starting XI: Nigeria v Burundi
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NGABDI #TotalAFCON2019— AFCON 2019 (@Afcon_Live) June 22, 2019
Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Burundi 🇧🇮 #Team9jaStrong #burundi #AFCON2019

Nigeria starting XI
Here’s how our @NGSuperEagles file out against #Burundi in Alexandria. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/oKXkYUBNzG— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 22, 2019
Our preview
Check out our Nigeria v Burundi preview here...
Nigeria take on Burundi in their first match of Egypt 2019 - what should we expect?— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 22, 2019
Edging closer...
It's edging closer..... 🙌 #NGABDI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fgG9o8Skf0— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Nigeria v Burundi
Who will win between Nigeria and Burundi?This is our second live coverage of the day. The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Burundi in a Group B match. Stay with Goal!
Match stats: Congo DR v Uganda
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/9Mju2dZA6K— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
This is how it ended between Congo DR and Uganda
FULL TIME | Congo DR - Uganda 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/li269b3JtP— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Final whistle
MULEME WITH A CHANCE!!
Final sub for Uganda
SUBSTITUTION | Uganda: T. AWANY comes in for F. MIYA #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/2VkBecaNgj— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Double substitution for Uganda
SUBSTITUTION | Uganda: A. KYAMBADDE comes in for P. KADDU #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/Rwnp66pna4— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
SUBSTITUTION | Uganda: I. MULEME comes in for A. LUMALA #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/apsTN8KHUS— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Facebook reaction so far...
CLOSE!!
15 minutes to go
Everyone is talking about Uganda
Uganda has been a very good side for several years now. They were always bound to disrupt African football. DRC 0-2 UG #DRCUGA #AFCON2019— John Odande (@jodande) June 22, 2019
#UgandaCranes showing us what #Sarriball should have been like #AFCON2019— Ivan (@chapuivn) June 22, 2019
Abby Lumala is 🔥🔥🔥— Napstarr Reid 🇺🇬 (@NapstarrReid) June 22, 2019
Uganda 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬#AFCON2019
Congo DR 0-2 Uganda
LIVE' DR Congo 0-2 Uganda 🇺🇬— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 22, 2019
Okwi doubles the lead for Uganda three after play resumes for the second half. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/PthXrvbLer
SUPERB SAVE BY MATAMPI
Congo DR make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Congo DR: J. BOLINGI comes in for P. MPOKU #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/HDk2x8IQYa— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
How many goals have been scored in this year's Afcon?
Okwi's goal is the tournament's third...
GOOOOAAAL | E. OKWI scores a goal for Uganda. Congo DR - Uganda 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/8YGvYwUvMd— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!
Start of the second half
SECOND HALF | The second half of Congo DR - Uganda is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/vJh3BAEqoI— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
WATCH: Kaddu's goal courtesy of SuperSport
#TotalAFCON2019 - HALFTIME:— SuperSport🏏 (@SuperSportTV) June 22, 2019
DR Congo 0-1 Uganda
Patrick Kaddu's header has given the #UgandaCranes the advantage at the interval.

First half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/j1ByulTrnT— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
HALF-TIME
ONYANGO MAKES A SAVE
PENALTY???
What are the fans saying on social media?
Dear @KadduPatrick9 thank you for making Uganda proud again. Am here planning for our wedding patiently 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 hope Uganda wins @AFCON_2019 💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/gdihmjDalG— Rozaho 🍕🍟🥪🍖🍰🍵☕ (@Wkusasila) June 22, 2019
Uganda washa 🔥🔥🔥 #AFCON2019— Frankiemanna Tedora (@FrancisOgot) June 22, 2019
Uganda doing the things and that time I bet on a DR Congo straight win.I also wanted Denis Onyango to do well. #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/GqfM9MC6Jz— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) June 22, 2019
AUCHO WITH A SHOT!!
Uganda dominant over Congo DR
CLOSE!!
Patrick Kaddu the goalscorer
#TotalAFCON2019 : 14'— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) June 22, 2019
Goooooooal
Patrick Kaddu heads in a well curled Faruku Miya corner to Uganda a lead.
DR Congo 0-1 Uganda #CODUGA #VisitUganda #LetGoCranes
GOOOOAAAALLL!!
BAKAMBU STRIKES!!
Head-to-head
Group A Table
Kick-off!
National Anthems!
Starting XI: Congo DR v Uganda
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CODUGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/CBhV6KMzJ2— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019