Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Morocco stunned by Benin, Uganda narrowly lose to Senegal

Morocco were bundled out of Afcon 2019 tournament by Benin, and they will be joined by Uganda who lost 1-0 to Senegal in the second match of the day

Updated
BackpagePix

Thank You Africa!!

2019-07-05T21:05:26Z

A big thanks to everyone who followed the two matches LIVE on Goal! Until we meet again on Saturday, good night! 

Herve Renard on his way out? Only time will tell...

2019-07-05T21:04:51Z

FULL-TIME

2019-07-05T20:52:03Z

Teranga Lions are through to the quarter-finals of Afcon 2019 after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Uganda. The highlight of this match has to be Onyango saving Mane's penalty in the second half. However, there was plenty of drama because Onyango shouldn't have finished this encounter.

With this result, Senegal is the second team to book their place in the quarter-finals. The Cranes join Morocco as the teams who have been eliminated from the tournament after the reaching the Last 16. 

 

Time running out for Uganda

2019-07-05T20:47:12Z

We are into the final minutes of this encounter. And Senegal have been holding on to their 15th-minute Sadio Mane goal. Uganda put up a good fight, but they haven't been able to find the back of the net.

Onyango for president or should Nambole Stadium be named after him?

2019-07-05T20:41:11Z

GOMIS STOPS KATERREGA'S FREE-KICK

2019-07-05T20:37:47Z

Katerrega unleashes a ferocious shot from a free-kick situation, but Gomis dives to his left make a superb stop. Uganda tries to keep it alive but the Senegalese are just too strong as they clear their lines. That attempt was going in, and Uganda is definitely not going down without a fight. 

Lucky indeed...

2019-07-05T20:33:47Z

WATCH: Onyango's penalty save

2019-07-05T20:31:01Z

Mane should have been on four Afcon 2019 goals

2019-07-05T20:23:09Z

Having already scored thrice in this tournament, Mane squandered an opportunity to extend his tally to four at this year's Afcon. However, the Liverpool still leads the goalscoring charts.  

PENALTY FOR SENEGAL!!

2019-07-05T20:17:38Z

Ugandan captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango brings Mane down inside the box, and the referee points to the spot. It was a reckless challenge, but it looks like Onyango will not be booked. By the way, he's already on a yellow card. 

MIYA'S EFFORT GOES OVER THE TOP!!

2019-07-05T20:12:33Z

Lesson learned

2019-07-05T19:46:35Z

GOMIS TO THE RESCUE!!

2019-07-05T19:41:23Z

A free-kick is floated into the Senegal box, but Gomes punches the ball with the slightest of touches. However, the referee says goal-kick. Uganda regroups as Senegal look to restart play. 

ONYANGO DENIES NIANG

2019-07-05T19:35:48Z

Niang beats the offside trap and arrives first on the ball, but he's closely marked by Onyango who came all the way to do damage control. And the Ugandan goalkeeper does well to deny the Senegal striker with a risky tackle inside the box. 

OKWI WITH A CHANCE!!!

2019-07-05T19:29:25Z

A ball is floated into the Senegal box and Okwi outjumps his markers. However, he can't find the target. He's really been a nuisance to the Senegal defence so far. 

GREAT SAVE BY GOMIS!!

2019-07-05T19:23:11Z

Uganda tries to hit back through Emmanuel Okwi, who fires toward goal from outside the box. However, Senegal goalkeeper Gomis makes a great save, parrying the ball back into play. That was a ferocious shot. 

ICYMI: Earlier Benin stunned Morocco...

2019-07-05T19:13:42Z

Onyango gets away with a yellow card

2019-07-05T19:10:17Z

Did Onyango deserve a red card?

2019-07-05T19:08:42Z

Kick-off

2019-07-05T19:00:10Z

The game between Uganda and Senegal is underway... 

Uganda v Senegal

2019-07-05T18:58:55Z

Our second match is between Uganda and Senegal!

Follow Uganda and Senegal LIVE right now! 

MAMA WINS IT FOR BENIN!!

2019-07-05T18:45:37Z

Mama steps up and scores to send Benin through to the quarter-finals in style. What a game a football this was. Moroccan players are devasted, their fans out in the stands can't believe what they have just witnessed!  

EN-NESYRI PENALTY SAVED!!

2019-07-05T18:45:04Z

BENIN IN POLE POSITION!!

2019-07-05T18:44:22Z

BOUFAL MISSES!!

2019-07-05T18:43:18Z

BENIN SCORE THEIR SECOND PENALTY!

2019-07-05T18:42:37Z

VERDON SCORES FOR BENIN!

2019-07-05T18:40:20Z

Verdon converts his spot-kick! 1-0 to Benin. 

Now for the penalties...

2019-07-05T18:37:36Z

Will Ziyach take the penalty? Let's wait and see...  

Two minutes of added time

2019-07-05T18:30:15Z

There will be two minutes of stoppage time to play. I don't want to say the winner will be determined on penalties as yet. We all saw what happened at the end of 90 minutes. 

Not everyone is happy with the match official

2019-07-05T18:08:09Z

RED CARD FOR ADENON!!

2019-07-05T18:04:43Z

WATCH: How Benin scored courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-05T18:00:09Z

The first-half of extra time is underway...

2019-07-05T17:57:20Z

We are back underway for the first-half of extra time. This game has been full of drama so far. Let's see what happens in the next 30 minutes. 

FULL-TIME

2019-07-05T17:53:33Z

And the referee blows the final whistle! It ends Morocco 1-1 Benin after 90 minutes. There will be 30 minutes of extra time to play. 

ZIYACH MISSES THE PENALTY!!!

2019-07-05T17:51:57Z

AND ZIYACH MISSES FROM THE PENALTY MARK!!! The left-footed player did well to send Kassifa the wrong way but the upright came to Benin's rescue.  

PENALTY TO MOROCCO!!!

2019-07-05T17:50:45Z

Adenon gives away a penalty with 45 seconds to go! Whoooaaaa!! The Benin bench is furious with the decision, but the replay shows it's a penalty. A potential winner for Morocco

GREAT SAVE!!

2019-07-05T17:46:12Z

Boussoufa unleashes a great free-kick toward goal, but Kassifa produces a world-class save to parry the ball around the post. What a save! It looks like we will be going into extra time. It is still Morocco 1-1 Benin. 

ADEOTI GIVES A FREE-KICK!!

2019-07-05T17:44:53Z

Morocco wins a free-kick in a promising area, and Adeoti is again the culprit. 

Who wants it more? 10 minutes to go...

2019-07-05T17:37:22Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-07-05T17:32:10Z

EN-NESYRI LEVELS MATTERS!! An unlikely defensive error by Adeoti allows Morocco to level matters through En-Nesyri, who poked the ball past Kassifa from inside the box. Adeoti knows that this one is on him after taking too long to clear his lines. It's game on.  

BOUFAL HITS THE WALL!!

2019-07-05T17:29:21Z

After winning a free-kick in a promising area, Morocco attacker Boufal fails to get his attempt over the wall as Benin does well to protect their goalkeeper. Mind you, Kassifa is yet to concede a goal at this year's tournament after keeping a clean sheet against Cameroon

HAKIMI LOSES HIS FOOTING

2019-07-05T17:20:22Z

CHANCE FOR BOUFAL!!

2019-07-05T17:17:07Z

The Moroccan attacker tries to beat Kassifa from close range, but his attempt goes wide with the Benin goalkeeper well-beaten. Morocco know that they have to bounce back and control this game and possibly get a goal before it's too late. 

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-07-05T17:10:00Z

UNBELIEVABLE!!! Benin is in front now with a goal from Imorou, who used his long legs to connect with Morocco's poor clearance to fire past Bounou! What an incredible moment for Benin fans! 

Is Morocco playing their worst football or is Benin that good?

2019-07-05T17:07:35Z

Benin get us back underway

2019-07-05T17:02:47Z

We are into the final 45 minutes of regulation time. No changes from the teams that finished the first-half. 

2019-07-05T16:58:57Z

Will Morocco be the first to score?

2019-07-05T16:43:34Z

En-Nesyri's goal incorrectly ruled offside

2019-07-05T16:40:50Z

Fans want VAR already

2019-07-05T16:39:29Z

VAR will be used from the quarter-final stages, but it looks like fans need it now. 

 

Ziyach the best player in this game?

2019-07-05T16:32:35Z

KASSIFA DENIES ZIYACH!!

2019-07-05T16:28:08Z

Another great save by Kassifa to deny to Ziyach from distance. That was goal-bound, but the lanky shot-stopper did well to stretch to his left and parry the ball out of the danger. Amrabat keeps it alive but the eventual shot goes way off target.  

 

BOUNOU COLLECTS!

2019-07-05T16:23:15Z

Which Moroccan players have impressed you so far?

2019-07-05T16:13:08Z

ZIYACH WITH A SHOT!!

2019-07-05T16:11:18Z

The Ajax man cuts inside from the right-hand side and unleashes a rocket from outside the box, but his attempt goes off target although Kassifa looked to have had that covered. 

GREAT SAVE!!

2019-07-05T16:06:52Z

Benin goalkeeper Kassifa does well to go to his right and parry En-Neysri's attempt away from danger. It was a bit of a deflected attempted and the Benin goalkeeper was certainly not going to take that for granted. 

Should we write Benin off as yet?

2019-07-05T16:04:34Z

Kick-off

2019-07-05T16:00:26Z

We are underway at Al Salam Stadium...

INTERESTING FACT

2019-07-05T15:43:45Z

Morocco head coach Herve Renard has lost only three of his 26 matches at Afcon finals. He won two titles - one with Morocco and the other with Cote d'Ivoire. 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-05T15:37:48Z

Hi everyone, welcome to another exciting live coverage of Afcon 2019. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will bring the two games that are taking place tonight. Our first match sees Morocco and Benin battle for a place in the quarter-finals.   