Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Morocco and Namibia in Group D opener

Morocco take on Southern African opponents Namibia in the first match of Group D. Follow our Live Blog right here!

Updated
KETJIJERE STRIKES!!!

2019-06-23T14:47:38Z

Namibia find their way into the Moroccan half, and some poor defending sees the ball fall on Ketjijere, who has a clean strike. 

However, his attempt goes over the crossbar. A decent attempt by the Namibians so far. 

WHAT A SAVE!!

2019-06-23T14:40:34Z

Morocco find some space to have a shot at goal. Dirar is given enough time to take an aim at Kazapua, but the Namibian goalkeeper is well-positioned to make a great finger-tip save. 

Sunday's fixtures

2019-06-23T14:38:56Z

This is one of the three matches we will be covering for you today. Here's a list of today's fixtures: 

 

Kick-off

2019-06-23T14:31:12Z

We are underway... Please share your final score predictions on social media, and we will try our best to publish them right here.

Head-to-head

2019-06-23T14:21:05Z

Morocco and Namibia have met six times before. Morocco won five of those matches while the other ended in a draw. This means Namibia hasn't beaten Morocco in any of their previous six match. A tough encounter ahead for the Southern African nation.  

Hello Africa!

2019-06-23T14:16:35Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of Afcon 2019 match day three. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today as we continue to bring you nothing but the best of the tournament on Goal. 