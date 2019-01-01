Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Morocco and Benin battle for quarter-final spot

Morocco take on Benin in the Last 16 of the 2019 Afcon finals with both sides eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

BOUNOU COLLECTS!

2019-07-05T16:23:15Z

Which Moroccan players have impressed you so far?

2019-07-05T16:13:08Z

ZIYACH WITH A SHOT!!

2019-07-05T16:11:18Z

The Ajax man cuts inside from the right-hand side and unleashes a rocket from outside the box, but his attempt goes off target although Kassifa looked to have had that covered. 

GREAT SAVE!!

2019-07-05T16:06:52Z

Benin goalkeeper Kassifa does well to go to his right and parry En-Neysri's attempt away from danger. It was a bit of a deflected attempted and the Benin goalkeeper was certainly not going to take that for granted. 

Should we write Benin off as yet?

2019-07-05T16:04:34Z

Kick-off

2019-07-05T16:00:26Z

We are underway at Al Salam Stadium...

INTERESTING FACT

2019-07-05T15:43:45Z

Morocco head coach Herve Renard has lost only three of his 26 matches at Afcon finals. He won two titles - one with Morocco and the other with Cote d'Ivoire. 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-05T15:37:48Z

Hi everyone, welcome to another exciting live coverage of Afcon 2019. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will bring the two games that are taking place tonight. Our first match sees Morocco and Benin battle for a place in the quarter-finals.   