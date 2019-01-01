Fans are also questioning Andrea's substitution...
Nicolas Dupuis, seleccionador malgache, ha sacado del campo a Andriamatsinoro en el 51’. Estaba siendo el mejor de los 22 futbolistas. Increíble. Lógico el mosqueo del atacante de Madagascar.— Germán Abril (@gerebit0) June 27, 2019
Coach e jesa madagascar— TshepoMogotsi (@mzebos8) June 27, 2019
Andrea substituted 😳😳😳😳— JASON SAGINI🇰🇪 (@Jason_Sagini) June 27, 2019
The excellect player for Madagascar in this game.
Is the coach okay or he confused???? #MADBUR#TotalAFCON2019#AFCON2019 #FootballTogether
Andrea out, Voavy in
Madagascar attacker Andrea is replaced and he's not happy with the technical team's decision. Andrea was surely Madagascar's best player in this game. What's the game plan now?
SUBSTITUTION | Madagascar: P. VOAVY comes in for C. ANDREA #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/h6gb9tYxDH— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
The second-half is underway
We are now into the final 45 minutes of this game. Will there be a winner?
SECOND HALF | The second half of Madagascar - Burundi is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/Jauw4PfcAp— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Burundi make the first change
SUBSTITUTION | Burundi: E. SABUMUKAMA comes in for S. NAHIMANA #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/mg1MaHo7Ps— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
This is how the first half ended
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/t6hTJj7lKq— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
HALF-TIME
ANDRIATSIMA WITH A CHANCE!!
Who will score the first goal?
One fan believes Saido Berahino will score the first goal of this encounter. Let's wait and see...
Saido Berahino to score first. Madagascar vs Burundi. Let’s goooooo!— James (@JamesLUFC) June 27, 2019
Madagascar have fans on social media
Madagascar dominating Burundi here. #MADBDI #Afcon2019— Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) June 27, 2019
Pretty free flowing, open game here pitting first timers Madagascar 🇲🇬 against Burundi 🇧🇮, skippered by misfit Saido Berahino, remember him? #CAN2019— Harambee Stars 🇰🇪 (@HarambeeSt) June 27, 2019
Madagascar vs Burundi is a very exciting game #AFCON2019— Ato Apronti (@ericato2) June 27, 2019
PENALTY? NO PENALTY
CHANCE FOR ANDREA!!
DOUBLE SAVE BY JONATHAN!
Good save by Nahimana to deny Andriamatsinoro. Madagascar having the upper hand in Alexandria. #MADBDI— Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) June 27, 2019
15 minutes gone
No real action...
Burundi Football Federation (@BurundiFF) will be keeping their fans updated
#Burundi Voici les 11 de départ des #Hirondelles que le seléctionneur des #Hirondelles a choisi pour affronter le #Madagascar à 16h30, heure de #Bujumbura#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/J9DvVyOY3U— F.F.B (@BurundiFF) June 27, 2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Madagascar - Burundi has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/lXapkkyKXl— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
In his own words: Burundi coach Niyungeko
Afcon 2019: Whoever wins the final game will qualify – Burundi coach Niyungeko https://t.co/CROoPbs4lz pic.twitter.com/etD6A1kbll— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
This is how the teams warned up
Get your head in the game 🤜🤛#TotalAFCON2019 #MADBUR pic.twitter.com/xK5Hq3IIsr— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Fan excitement
Anticipation + Excitement = 🔥😍 #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBUR pic.twitter.com/4NNNNZ8tOK— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
The dressing rooms
Dressing rooms ready ✅#MADBUR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fgpAwMJ7xR— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Burundi
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MADBDI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/hlQbw4nslv— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019