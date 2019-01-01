Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Kenya beat Tanzania in five-goal thriller, Algeria and Madagascar register important wins

Algeria are through to the Last 16 while Madagascar are in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages. Kenya come from behind to beat Tanzania

Updated
Comments()
BackpagePix.

Thank You!

2019-06-27T22:00:33Z

Thank you for choosing Goal tonight! It was an absolute pleasure bringing you this triple-header of Afcon 2019 matches tonight. Until we meet again on Friday, good night. 

FULL-TIME

2019-06-27T21:51:16Z

And it's all over at the 30 June Stadium. Harambee Stars fought tough and nail to claim all three points. Tanzania blew their lead twice in this game, and when Kenya went in front, they were not able to recover. What a game of football. 

Four minutes of added time

2019-06-27T21:47:18Z

There will be four minutes of stoppage time to play. That's four more minutes for Kenya to hold on and for Tanzania to score the equaliser. 

Who to blame?

2019-06-27T21:42:46Z

HOW ABOUT THAT FOR A GOAL??!!!

2019-06-27T21:37:18Z

OLUNGA COMPLETES HIS BRACE!!! WHAT A COMEBACK!! Olunga loses his marker on the edge of the box and rifles past the keeper with a left-footed shot, and bang! Into the back of the net. 3-2 to Kenya

End-to-end stuff

2019-06-27T21:31:15Z

Both goalkeepers are being tested as Kenya and Tanzania continue to look for the third goal of the night. It remains 2-2 at the 30 June Stadium.   

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!

2019-06-27T21:19:01Z

Omollo gets the equalizer for Kenya with a stunning header from close range following a short corner which cut the Tanzanian defence open. No chance for the goalkeeper there. 2-2 the scoreline. The neighbours are dishing out beautiful football here. 

CLOSE!!!

2019-06-27T21:16:35Z

Wanyama heads the ball toward goal from a corner-kick but the goalkeeper does well to keep it out and Olunga skies the rebound from six-yards out. However, the referee has blown his whistle for a foul. 

CHANCE FOR KENYA!!

2019-06-27T21:06:02Z

Avire is played through on goal his attempted shot is blocked as Tanzania eventually clear their lines. Good defensive work by the Tanzanians. 

GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-27T20:40:51Z

Kenya's celebrations are cut short as Tanzania hit back to restore their lead. Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick comes off his line way too quickly and he fails to collect, and Samatta takes his time before slotting the ball into an empty. 2-1 to Tanzania.  

 

Head-to-head

2019-06-27T20:27:17Z

Kenya and Tanzania have met 49 times since 1964. Kenya have 20 to Tanzania's 14 while the other 15 matches ended in draws. 

KENYA HITS THE WOODWORK

2019-06-27T20:21:47Z

Kenya hit the woodwork twice in quick succession as Kahata and Wanyama beat the goalkeeper for height but the crossbar comes to the rescue.  

GOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!

2019-06-27T20:05:31Z

Tanzania have taken the lead!! And it's Msuva who taps the ball home from the rebound. 1-0 to Tanzania. 

Kick-off

2019-06-27T20:01:18Z

We are underway at the 30 June Stadium... 

Kenya v Tanzania

2019-06-27T19:44:03Z

Our third live coverage sees Kenya take on Tanzania. Goal has it LIVE!

Our third live coverage sees Kenya take on Tanzania. Goal has it LIVE! 

Share your comment on our social media pages

2019-06-27T18:58:49Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-27T18:52:39Z

It's all over at the 30 June Stadium. Algeria are through to the knockout stages with this win. A hard-fought win for the Algerians to be honest. However, they worked for it. Senegal should be disappointed with this result as they now have to win their final group match to go through. 

 

How would you rate the referee's performance?

2019-06-27T18:49:52Z

MBOLHI SAVES THE DAY!

2019-06-27T18:48:29Z

Belaili nearly heads the ball past his own keeper Mbolhi, but the lanky shot-stopper recovers to make a good finger-tip save. It could be tragic for Algeria, who so close to sealing their place in the knockout stages. 

Twitter reaction

2019-06-27T18:46:23Z

Five minutes to go for Senegal to rescue a point

2019-06-27T18:45:26Z

Senegal have less than five minutes to score here and at least rescue a point. Algeria just need to hold on for three precious points to go through to the Last 16. 

WHAT A SAVE BY MBOLHI!!

2019-06-27T18:37:24Z

KOULIBALY STRIKES!! Senegal presented with their best chance of the second half to score a goal as Koulibaly fires from outside the box, but Mbolhi is equal to the task as he makes a fine block. However, the rebound falls for Senegalese players inside the small box but they cannot score. What a left off by Teranga Lions! 

PENALTY APPEAL FOR SENEGAL!!!

2019-06-27T18:31:19Z

Sadio Mane battles the tall Algerian defenders inside the box, but he's brought down as he attempts to gain possession. Senegal players appeal for a penalty but the referee isn't interested. The replay shows this was supposed to be a penalty for the Teranga Lions. 

MAHREZ!!! CLOSE!!

2019-06-27T18:29:47Z

The Algerian captain brings the ball under control from the edge of the box and he volleys his attempt toward goal. However, he can't hit the target with Mendy clearly beaten there. 

Mbolhi warned by the referee

2019-06-27T18:28:39Z

The referee goes up to Algeria goalkeeper Mbolhi and warns him that he will book him if he continues to waste time. 

How is Africa reacting to the game so far?

2019-06-27T18:19:48Z

GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-27T18:08:03Z

Algeria break the deadlock through Belaili following a cross from Feghouli on the right-hand side, and the former brings it down under control before firing past Mendy. 1-0 to Algeria. 

CHANCE FOR ALGERIA!!

2019-06-27T18:07:09Z

Feghouli gets an opportunity to take a shot but he guides the ball wide from outside the box. Mendy was well-beaten there. 

The second-half is underway

2019-06-27T18:03:52Z

Algeria gets us back underway at the 30 June Stadium...

Who will get the first goal?

2019-06-27T18:00:58Z

Mendy goes down

2019-06-27T17:40:42Z

Mendy collects easily from a Mahrez, but he got a little push from Bounedjah. Senegalese players are pushing and shoving the Algerian striker. He has been bossing them since the start of the game. 

Still goalless

2019-06-27T17:36:41Z

Both teams are still locked at 0-0. Fans are waiting for that opening goal. 

 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-27T17:27:55Z

Bounedjah does well to lob the ball over Mendy after beating the offside trap, but Koulibaly is in the right place at the right time to clear the lines. Senegal off the hook for now. 

Disappointing free-kick by Balde

2019-06-27T17:25:57Z

Balde takes the free-kick but it's a disappointing one as he can't get over the wall. Good work by the Algerian players to protect Mbolhi. 

ATAL YELLOW-CARDED!!

2019-06-27T17:24:22Z

Atal brings Mane down on the edge of the box, and the referee awards a free-kick to Senegal. Atal is booked in the process. Free-kick to Senegal. 

MANE SKIES HIS FREE-KICK!!

2019-06-27T17:23:13Z

The Liverpool striker steps up to take the free-kick but he can't keep down as his effort goes well over the crossbar. 

MANE IS BROUGHT DOWN

2019-06-27T17:20:29Z

A good team move by Senegal but Benlamri brings Sadio Mane down on the edge of the box. Free-kick to Senegal. Benlamri gets booked and he's not happy with the call. Can Senegal make it count? 

MAHREZ ON TARGET

2019-06-27T17:16:51Z

A Riyad Mahrez free-kick from outside the box is brilliantly saved by Mendy, who goes down to his left to make a comfortable stop. 

Who will avoid Egypt in the Last 16?

2019-06-27T17:12:11Z

SENEGAL WITH A CHANCE!

2019-06-27T17:05:07Z

Sadio Mane comes close to getting his first goal of the tournament after some confusion between Algerian defenders inside the box, but Mbolhi comes to the rescue as he makes a great save. 

Kick-off

2019-06-27T17:00:08Z

We are underway at the 30 June Stadium... 

Senegal v Algeria

2019-06-27T16:43:19Z

Our second Afcon match of the day involves Senegal and Algeria. Follow the match live on Goal!

Our second Afcon match of the day involves Senegal and Algeria. Follow the match live on Goal!

Visit our Goal Africa page on Facebook and leave your comments

2019-06-27T16:30:26Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-27T16:20:59Z

Madagascar register their first win of this year's Afcon tournament at the expense of the Swallows of Burundi. The Malagasy side is almost certain to go through to the knockout stages. It ends Madagascar 1-0 Burundi in Alexandria. 

JONATHAN DENIES THE GOALSCORER!!

2019-06-27T16:15:47Z

Ilaimaharitra gets another chance to score from a free-kick situation and he does well to get over the wall, but Jonathan is well-positioned to punch the ball away from the danger. It was on target and it could have been 2-0 to Madagascar. 

ANOTHER CHANCE FOR MADAGASCAR!!

2019-06-27T16:11:46Z

Madagascar threaten to double their lead after some sloppy defending by Burundi. A rebound falls for Fontaine, who blasts his effort well over the crossbar from inside the box. 

Madagascar stand a chance

2019-06-27T16:10:13Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-06-27T16:03:16Z

WHAT A STRIKE! WHAT A GOAL! Madagascar take the lead. Ilaimaharitra beats Jonathan with a curling free-kick from the edge of the box. 1-0 to Madagascar! 

 

The momentum is indeed with Burundi

2019-06-27T15:59:44Z

Burundi deserve to win this game

— Uncle wa Kalorry (@TheLorriega) June 27, 2019

GREAT SAVE BY ADRIEN

2019-06-27T15:55:30Z

Pascal comes close to breaking the deadlock as his out-of-the-box free-kick rounds the wall and toward goal. However, Adrien superbly parries the ball out for a corner. A great save coupled with great positioning by the Malagasy keeper. 

FISTON WITH A CHANCE!!!

2019-06-27T15:53:43Z

A cross is floated into the Madagascar box, and Fiston does well to connect with it, but he cannot force a save out of Adrien as his header goes wide. 

Burundi in control now

2019-06-27T15:51:18Z

Burundi are keeping Madagascar on their toes now. They have been on top since the substitution of Andrea. The Malagasy have not been going forward as much as they did in the first half. 

Fans are also questioning Andrea's substitution...

2019-06-27T15:42:41Z

Andrea out, Voavy in

2019-06-27T15:38:29Z

Madagascar attacker Andrea is replaced and he's not happy with the technical team's decision. Andrea was surely Madagascar's best player in this game. What's the game plan now? 

 

This is how the first half ended

2019-06-27T15:31:47Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-27T15:15:56Z

We have come to the end of the first-half. It's Madagascar 0-0 Burundi. The Malagasy had the best chances in the opening half, but they couldn't turn them into goals.  

ANDRIATSIMA WITH A CHANCE!!

2019-06-27T15:14:50Z

Andriatsima finds himself in a great goalscoring position but Ngando is too strong for him and the ball goes out for a corner. 

Who will score the first goal?

2019-06-27T15:09:31Z

One fan believes Saido Berahino will score the first goal of this encounter. Let's wait and see...

Madagascar have fans on social media

2019-06-27T15:06:19Z

PENALTY? NO PENALTY

2019-06-27T14:59:32Z

Madagascar captain Andriatsima goes down inside the Burundi box after doing well to round his marker, but he is brought down and looking for a penalty. However, the referee is not interested.  

CHANCE FOR ANDREA!!

2019-06-27T14:55:50Z

Madagascar play the ball behind the Burundi defence, and Andrea storms into the penalty area. However, he is easily pushed away from the ball just when he is about to take a shot. Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan collects with ease. 

DOUBLE SAVE BY JONATHAN!

2019-06-27T14:48:54Z

The Burundi goalkeeper does well to produce to brilliant saves and keep his side in the game. First, it was a cross which he parried back to play before stood tall to block Andrea's powerful shot from the edge of the box. 

15 minutes gone

2019-06-27T14:45:55Z

Madagascar are the only side to have tested the opposition goalkeeper. However, they haven't been able to find the back of the net. It remains goalless in Alexandria.  

No real action...

2019-06-27T14:41:43Z

Both teams continue to exchange blows, but nothing in terms of clear goalscoring chances. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-27T14:02:21Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 between Madagascar and Burundi. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day.  