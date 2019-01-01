Once again Bafana Bafana were handed progress on a plate, v a team already qualified for L16 and not pushing hard v SA, but Bafana still managed to drop concentration & lose in the last minute. Baxter paid for his gutless tactics in playing for a stalemate. #Afcon2019

Another 1 of many issues I have with the #Afcon2019 format is team's who win 1 & lose 2 can progress to the KO stage. Same in Euros and many tourno's now. Such team's like @BafanaBafana don't deserve progress. If they do they will play for 0-0 & a penalty shootout. Not inspiring