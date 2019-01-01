Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria take on Algeria, Senegal edge Tunisia in drama-filled semi-final

Senegal are through to the final after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the first semi-final. Our focus is now on Algeria and Nigeria. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Final fixture

2019-07-14T20:56:18Z

The final will be between Algeria and Senegal in Friday's Afcon final. What a tournament it has been for Algeria. They have not been to an Afcon final since winning the trophy in 1990.  

FULL-TIME

2019-07-14T20:54:39Z

AND IT'S ALL OVER!! ALGERIA ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL AS NIGERIA BOW OUT!! WHAT A GOAL BY MAHREZ!! 

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-07-14T20:52:24Z

RIYAD MAHREZ SCORES!!! The Algerian captain curls his effort from a free-kick situation and he fires past Akpeyi. A thunderous strike, and probably Mahrez's most important goal in this tournament! 2-1 to Algeria

BENNACER HITS THE WOODWORK!!

2019-07-14T20:50:13Z

The midfielder unleashes a thunderbolt with his left foot, but his attempt bounces off the crossbar with Akpeyi well-beaten. Nigeria escapes. 

FEGHOULI SHOOTS!!

2019-07-14T20:47:44Z

A chance for Algeria as Feghouli shoots, but the attacker skies his effort from outside the box. 

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!

2019-07-14T20:30:20Z

The Super Eagles are back on level teams as Ighalo calmly converts the spot-kick, sending Mboulhi the wrong. 

PENALTY TO NIGERIA!!

2019-07-14T20:28:36Z

VAR intervenes and the referee decides to award a penalty to Nigeria. Etebo struck from distance, but Mandi handled the ball inside the box. 

VAR in action...

2019-07-14T20:26:30Z

A handball appeal is now reviewed by VAR...

WATCH: Troost-Ekong's own goal courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-14T20:10:31Z

The second-half is underway

2019-07-14T20:04:08Z

We're back underway at the Cairo International Stadium... 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALL!!!

2019-07-14T19:41:52Z

Algeria takes the lead, thanks to William Troost-Ekong's own goal, who deflects the ball into his own net. No chance for Akpeyi.   

IGHALO FIRES WIDE!!

2019-07-14T19:40:45Z

A terrible miss by the Nigerian striker after some good football by the Super Eagles outside the Algerian box. 

BOUNEDJAH GOES DOWN!!

2019-07-14T19:31:54Z

Bounedjah forces his way into the Nigerian box, and he goes down before taking a shot. However, the referee waves play on. No foul there. 

BIG SAVE BY AKPEYI!!

2019-07-14T19:29:04Z

Bounedjah with a golden opportunity to fire Algeria ahead, but Akpeyi produces a big save to keep Nigeria in the game. This was a one-on-one situation and the lanky Algerian striker should have scored there. 

OVER THE TOP!!

2019-07-14T19:19:27Z

Bounedjah with a chance to score but he heads over the crossbar from close range

ALGERIA THREATEN!!

2019-07-14T19:11:15Z

Feghouli plays a cross into the Nigerian box and Akpeyi punches the ball, but it feels for Belaili who sets up a teammate for a shot, but the danger is eventually cleared. 

Kick-off

2019-07-14T19:00:25Z

We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium... 

Algeria v Nigeria: The Stats

2019-07-14T18:56:58Z

Algeria vs Nigeria

2019-07-14T18:45:20Z

Our second live match is between Algeria and Nigeria.

Follow Algeria and Nigeria LIVE on Goal. This is the second semi-final of the day. Senegal is already waiting for the winner of this match. 

More Twitter reaction

2019-07-14T18:36:52Z

SENEGAL INTO THE FINAL!!

2019-07-14T18:33:30Z

It's all over! And Senegal are into the final for the first time after 17 years. What a remarkable result for Teranga Lions. The Tunisians feel hard done by the result, but there's nothing they can do about it. It ends 1-0 in favour of Senegal. 

Three minutes of stoppage time

2019-07-14T18:30:41Z

So much tension in the final minutes of this game. Both sets of players are pushing and shoving each other. Tunisia showing some sense of urgency.  

VAR INTERVENES!!! NO PENALTY!

2019-07-14T18:25:40Z

After consulting with VAR, the referee decides not to award a penalty to Tunisia. The fans are dejected. 

PENALTY TO TUNISIA!!!

2019-07-14T18:23:09Z

Another penalty for Tunisia as Koulibaly is adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. Senegalese players want VAR. 

HALF-TIME OF EXTRA TIME

2019-07-14T18:18:03Z

The first 15 minutes is over. And Senegal leads Tunisia by a solitary goal. 

The second-half of extra time is underway

2019-07-14T18:15:41Z

We are now into the final 15 minutes of extra time... Senegal still in pole position to make it to the final. 

WATCH: Senegal's goal courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-14T18:05:16Z

First-half of extra time underway

2019-07-14T17:56:03Z

We are back underway for the first-half of extra time.

FULL-TIME

2019-07-14T17:51:01Z

It ends in a draw here as Senegal and Tunisia fail to score. There will be 30 minutes of extra time to play. 

Incorrect decisions by the referee?

2019-07-14T17:50:03Z

Unbelievable!

2019-07-14T17:44:08Z

THIS IS INSANE!!

2019-07-14T17:37:44Z

Saivet steps up to take the penalty but he's also denied as Hassen goes to his left to make superb save! It remains goalless. 

PENALTY TO SENEGAL!!!

2019-07-14T17:35:24Z

Drama, drama and more drama as Senegal get a penalty of their own! 

GOMIS STOPS SASSI'S PENALTY!!

2019-07-14T17:32:19Z

Sassi steps up to take the spot-kick, and he shoots straight at Gomis, who makes a comfortable save. 

PENALTY TO TUNISIA!!

2019-07-14T17:29:41Z

Koulibaly uses his hands to block Tunisia's shot from inside the Senegal box. And he's given a yellow card. Penalty to Tunisia! 

OH MY WORD!! KHENISSI SQUANDERS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!

2019-07-14T17:22:27Z

Tunisia with a chance to score as Khenissi gets a golden opportunity behind the Senegalese defence, but the striker squanders the chance as he takes long to shoot and Gomis throws himself on the ball to make a fine save. What a chance that was! 

Is VAR going to be put to test in this match?

2019-07-14T17:11:52Z

GOMIS DENIES SASSI!!

2019-07-14T17:06:22Z

Tunisia have improved tremendously at the start of the second-half as Sassi comes close to opening the scoring, but Gomis stretches to his left to make a fine block. What a save! 

The second-half is underway

2019-07-14T17:02:41Z

We're back underway for the second-half of this first semi-final between Senegal and Tunisia

HALF-TIME

2019-07-14T16:47:43Z

We've come to the end of the first-half, and it's Senegal 0-0 Tunisia

Senegal to score first? Let's wait and see...

2019-07-14T16:47:06Z

MANE FIRES WIDE!!

2019-07-14T16:38:17Z

Another good opportunity for Senegal to take the lead as Sadio Mane gets behind the Tunisian defence and rounds the goalkeeper, but he loses his footing and ends up firing wide from an awkward angle. The net was empty and Mane should have done better. 

CHANCE FOR SENEGAL!!!

2019-07-14T16:37:13Z

A beautiful set up by Mane as Senegal invades the Tunisian box, but Niang fires wide on the turn. What a let off! 

PENALTY APPEAL TURNED DOWN!!

2019-07-14T16:28:53Z

Kouyate and Khenissi battle for possession inside the Senegalese box, and the striker goes down despite appearing to be in control of the ball. He's appealing for a penalty but the referee isn't interested. 

SABALY HITS THE WOODWORK

2019-07-14T16:25:54Z

Some great footwork by Sabaly outside the Tunisia box, and he eliminates his marker before curling the ball toward goal. However, with Hassen well-beaten, the woodwork comes to the goalkeeper's rescue. This was a great effort by Sabaly. 

Still no goals

2019-07-14T16:21:17Z

The stadium is half-empty

2019-07-14T16:18:04Z

No real clear-cut goalscoring chances

2019-07-14T16:12:42Z

Senegal may be in control of this encounter thus far as Tunisia are still finding their feet, but neither side has created clear-cut goalscoring chances. 

Kick-off

2019-07-14T16:00:31Z

Senegal gets the ball rolling... 

Almost kick-off time...

2019-07-14T15:59:06Z

The two teams are already on the pitch and ready for the encounter. 

Fans are already looking forward to this match

2019-07-14T15:56:27Z

Senegal v Tunisia: The Stats

2019-07-14T15:42:33Z

Hello Africa!

2019-07-14T15:33:14Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final between Senegal and Tunisia. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. 