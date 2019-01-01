Oh what a series of saves!
2019-06-21T20:09:47Z
Zimbabwe goalkeeper Sibanda is really on top of his game in these early stages of the encounter. He has single-handedly denied some good goalscoring chances. The lanky goalkeeper has literally stood between Egypt and the opening goal!
SIBANDA TO THE RESCUE!!
2019-06-21T20:02:52Z
Egypt with two great chances to take the lead but Zimbabwe's goalkeeper Sibanda pulls off two stunning saves to keep his team in the game. Salah got the first chance to test Sibanda before the goalkeeper tipped Mohsen's header over the crossbar!
And we are off!
2019-06-21T20:00:51Z
We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium.
All the 24 teams taking part at this year's Afcon finals
2019-06-21T19:58:35Z
Let's remind of the 24 teams that will be taking part in this year's Afcon tournament in Egypt:
Ed Dove's interview from Cairo International Stadium
2019-06-21T19:56:45Z
Teams enter the pitch
2019-06-21T19:54:17Z
Both sets of players are making their way onto the pitch to get ready for the singing of the National Anthems. We are just a few minutes away from kick-off!
All you need to know!!
2019-06-21T19:52:47Z
Afcon 2019 official ball
2019-06-21T19:49:50Z
The Numbers
2019-06-21T19:46:55Z
Check out the numbers behind Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match between Egypt and Zimbabwe on Goal now.
Head-to-head
2019-06-21T19:39:03Z
Starting XI: Egypt v Zimbabwe
2019-06-21T19:33:49Z
Starting XI— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 21, 2019
Egypt 🆚 Zimbabwe#TotalAFCIN2019#EGYZIM 🇪🇬🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/Mfkjp4q3yV
Warriors starting line up against Egypt Sibanda— ZIFA (@online_zifa) June 21, 2019
Darikwa
Lunga
Mudimu
Hadebe
Munetsi
Nakamba
Karuru
Musona
Billiat
Mushekwi
Hello Africa!!
2019-06-21T19:07:30Z
Good evening and welcome to Goal's Afcon 2019 Live Blog. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will your host throughout the tournament, starting with tonight's match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium!