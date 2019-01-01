Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Burundi take on Guinea, Madagascar target Nigeria's scalp in Group B

Madagascar need a point to book their place in the Last 16, while Guinea have an outside chance of qualifying against Burundi. Goal has it LIVE!

Burundi reduced to 10 men

2019-06-30T16:23:17Z

Will Guinea lose to Burundi?

2019-06-30T16:19:04Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-06-30T16:12:36Z

Madagascar upset the odds and punish Nigeria!! A defensive error by the Nigerians sees Lailana dribble past the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net. 

The Burundi v Guinea match is also underway. No Berahino for Burundi

2019-06-30T16:02:21Z

Kick-off

2019-06-30T16:00:21Z

The Super Eagles get us underway in Alexandria...  

WATCH: Our exclusive interview with John Ogu

2019-06-30T15:51:04Z

Hello Africa!

2019-06-30T15:31:07Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of today's matches. Nigeria take on Madagascar while Guinea face Burundi in the other Group B match.   