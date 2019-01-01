Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Benin look to upset Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau take on Ghana

Benin need a draw against Cameroon to book their place in the Last 16, while Ghana will progress with a win over Guinea-Bissau. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()
Backpagepix

Hello Africa!

2019-07-02T15:33:26Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the two Group F matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again tonight. 