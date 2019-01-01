GHANA ATTACK!!!
3’ A run at goal, Samuel Owusu surges forward but his final effort fails to find Kwabena Owusu. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Guinea-Bissau - Ghana has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/arYmJNJMzb— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Guinea-Bissau v Ghana
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GNBGHA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ow7TOOc1QF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Benin v Cameroon
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #BENCMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/yRvXfwIFua— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Cameroon are in the house
#IndomitableLions are roaring! 🔥— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/J7w4i1rLY5
Teams arrival
High spirited #LesÉcureuils aiming for historic moments🔥💪!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/I1ZPQJrJqu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019