Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Bafana Bafana battle Cote d'Ivoire in Monday's first match

Follow our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 encounter between Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa right here

HALF-TIME ANALYSIS

2019-06-24T15:22:09Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-24T15:17:53Z

The first 45 minutes ends in a goalless draw. A very compact game so far with both sides giving nothing away. Cote d'Ivoire had to great chances to score, but they couldn't take their chances. 

Bafana, on the other hand, haven't really threatened the Ivorians. Lebo Mothiba looked flat while Percy Tau hasn't been able to perform to the best of his ability. 

 

WATCH: SA's Sport Min Nathi Mthethwa addressed Bafana earlier

2019-06-24T15:16:22Z

WILLIAMS MAKES A GREAT SAVE!!

2019-06-24T15:01:54Z

Oh my word! Cote d'Ivoire beat the offside trap and get behind the Bafana defence, but Kodjia, despite doing well to control the ball inside the box, fires his volley straight at Williams, who positioned himself to make a great save! What a superb save! 

PEPE HITS THE WOODWORK

2019-06-24T15:00:16Z

Pepe steps up to take a free-kick in a promising area and it hits the crossbar with Williams well-beaten. What a chance! 

Mothiba yellow

2019-06-24T14:58:11Z

Lebo Mothiba is Bafana's first player to be booked this afternoon. He has looked out of depth so far. 

 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-24T14:55:14Z

Bafana's real chance of the match as Hlatshwayo powers his header wide from Hlanti's cross. The Cote d'Ivoire defence took the foot off the gas there and allowed Bafana to get inside their penalty area.  

Which Bafana players survived from Afcon 2013?

2019-06-24T14:48:29Z

Dean Furman and Thulani Serero were part of the Bafana squad that took part in the 2013 Afcon tournament on home soil. They are the only two players that kept their places in the team from that squad. 

Ibrahim Kamara: In his own words

2019-06-24T14:46:04Z

Cote d'Ivoire head coach Ibrahim Kamara admitted in his pre-match conference that the Elephants need to solve their defensive problems ahead of the Bafana Bafana match. Have they done? Only time will tell.

Read the full interview here

Serey Die tries his luck

2019-06-24T14:43:13Z

The Elephants are looking good in the final third as Serey Die tries his luck from distance. However, he blasts his attempt over the crossbar. 

Kick-off

2019-06-24T14:30:09Z

We are underway at Al Salam Stadium... 

National Anthems

2019-06-24T14:24:39Z

Now for the singing of the National Anthems... 

Percy Tau's profile: Who is Bafana's star player?

2019-06-24T14:18:12Z

2019-06-24T14:16:00Z

Goal picked five Bafana Bafana players we believe would be key for this encounter. 

As expected, Percy Tau is in that list... 

 

TEAM NEWS

2019-06-24T14:13:22Z

Stuart Baxter announced his starting line-up for this encounter earlier today. Let's take a look at who's in and who's out...

 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-24T14:10:19Z

Hi everyone, welcome to today's live blog. Goal is bringing you South Africa against Cote d'Ivoire from Al Salam Stadium. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be guiding you through every action. We will get to see what football fans on social media are saying about the game.