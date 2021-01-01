Bangladesh 0-2 India: Sunil Chhetri double hands Blue Tigers crucial win

FULL TIME: Bangladesh 0-2 India
First win for India in the group
India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 thanks to a double by Sunil Chhetri (79, 90+2') in the Blue Tigers' first win in a Group E clash of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.
The win takes Igor Stimac's men up into third place with six points after seven games, which is a major boost to their chances of earning a direct spot in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers, while Bangladesh languish at the bottom with two points from as many games.
Chhetri makes it 2-0
90+2'Just as four minutes added time has been called on for, Chhetri expertly dips the ball past Riyadul and Anisur in goal after an inch perfect cut back pass by Suresh who was played wide by Liston.
Late changes for India
90+1'Pronay and Adil come in place of Sana and Brandon respectively
Ashique making a point for himself
He has to play further upIt's a similar cross Ashique has played in a bit earlier on, after he was brought on in this game on the left wing, and against Qatar - after Akash was brought on - when Manvir had one of his two chances in the 0-1 defeat against the Asian champions. Enough to say that Ashique has to play further up on the left wing and NOT as a left full back where India have other players to slot in. Bipin not at his best in national team colours yet.
Sunil Chhetri is the saviour once again!
79' India finally break the deadlock
What a lovely, lovely curling delivery by Ashique Kuruniyan from the left and Chhetri gets into the right space and heads in from behind Topu Barman. Anisur Rahman is beaten. India have the lead.
It's Chhetri who scored late equalisers twice in the last three meetings between these two sides, in order to salvage a point for the Blue Tigers. Can Bangladesh spoil India's party tonight?
BOSE! now
73' Another miss for India
It was just looking as if Bangladesh have successfully annoyed India as Brandon and Glan have been seen taking shots from distance until another corner taken by Brandon that is headed wide by left-back Bose.
Suman and Mehedi come in place of Matin and Rakib for Bangladesh
Bangladesh substitution
CHHETRIIIII
63' Big miss for India
Biplo takes one for the team as he gets booked for pulling down Suresh on the right wing. Brandon's cross was tantalising but Chhetri puts it wide off a free header. Big, big miss for India.
India change
59' Liston replaces ManvirThe ATK Mohun Bagan forward had his chances on the evening, again, after the two against Qatar on Thursday. And to replace him, another ATK Mohun Bagan forward who has a fair bit of pace in his game. Good change?
First set of chances for India in the second half
55' Ashique's cross asking questionsIndia are contained pretty well by a compact Bangladesh outfit and it looks like a setpiece would do the trick for India. Jhingan's header from a corner comes off Topu's back to his keeper Anisur. Just before the setpiece, it was a lovely cross from the left by Ashique that Topu sent wide for a corner as Manvir was rushing in
Second half resumes
India's wingers subbed offTwo changes for India as Yasir and Ashique replace Udanta and Bipin respectively. We have noticed that the flanks have not been that operative for India tonight in the first half. It has mostly been a case of Brandon looking for the final pass so far, from the middle or off a set-piece
HALF-TIME: Bangladesh 0-0 India
Bangladesh have defended well so far
Manvir and Sana with the best chances for India in this half other than probably a clear penalty denied to Chhetri. Bangladesh with very little to say in attack but have looked ambitious going forward none-the-less. Stay tuned for the second half.
Rare chance for Bangladesh
39' Ibrahim making his presence feltGurpreet reaches out against Tariq's header of a corner that was a result of Jhingan's clearance after Matin Matin combined with Ibrahim on the left expecting to get on the other end of the cross in the box
SANAAA!!! and then Chhetri
35' Back-to-back chances for IndiaIbrahim replaced Zoni for Bangladesh before a Brandon corner was headed by Sana that was on target. Riyadul putting his body in the line as the ball comes off his chest and out for another corner from which Chhetri heads wide of the near post
Day thinking of making a change
3' yellow card for RahmatForward Ibrahim seen warming up as on the pitch Rahmat gets booked for a foul on Suresh
Penalty?
29' But it's deemed a handball for ChhetriIt's a teasing cross in the box by Udanta for Chhetri who's squezed out by Tariq and Riyadul as the India skipper goes down while attempting a header. However, the referee has called out for a handball against Chhetri
Not bad, Bangladesh
Chhetri involved after a while
Chance for INDIAAAA
16' Manvir one-on-one with AnisurNone other than Brandon to make that brilliant through ball for Manvir who beats the flag and moves past rival goalkeeper Anisur Rahman but perhaps a slightly heavy touch towards the left to allow the Bangladeshi backline to take position to clear the eventual cross as Brandon rushed in
Indian backline kept busy
First real chance for India
Brandon's set-pieceTaken low to Bipin whose cross at the near post almost got to Jhingan but it's cleared off the lines by the Bangladeshi backline
Corner for India
Will Bangladesh attack of hit on the counter?
Both teams fighting for a third spot in the groupAn uncharacteris mispass in the Indian half but with Glan in the area the threat is contained. Bipin meanwhile played up a long ball but the winger not able to get a hold of it
Brandon is okay
Brandon goes down
First bookingBangladesh's Rakib goes into the book for a reckless tackle from behind on Brandon. Hope Brandon gets back on his feet soon. He's a key man for India.
Kick-off in Doha
India in a light grey shade for their 'away' gameSunil Chhetri with the first pass and we're underway...
'Bangladesh are annoying'
India boss Igor Stimac expecting defensive challenge
Indian national coach Igor Stimac likened India's tie against Bangladesh to the Blue Tigers' game against Qatar amid the ongoing qualifiers.
"In the football world, I would say they (Bangladesh) are a very annoying team which disturbs the opposition with so much defensive work, quality work - with blocks - quite similar to what we did against Qatar," said Stimac.
What did Jamie Day say before the game?
The Bangladesh coach is hopeful of giving India a surprise
"We're really sticking with what we need to do. In football, you always got a chance. We need to give ourselves the best possible chance of getting a (positive) result by giving playing well. We were close to getting three points in Kolkata. So if we can perform well, we have a chance of getting three points (on Monday)," the British coach said on the eve of the match.
Brandon starting looks promising
Strong line-up, overall
Igor Stimac has made a few changes from the 1-0 defeat to Qatar where Rahul Bheke was awarded two yelllow cards. In come Brandon Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh and Udanta into the starting XI as Pritam Kotal and Ashique Kuruniyan start from the bench.
Brandon had played the assist in India's late equaliser against Bangladesh in Kolkata back in October 2019. It looks like the Goan midfielder will be deployed in the hole and perhaps moving up in the number 10 position whenever required. Chhetri has been well rested after playing one half against Qatar where Manvir had two chances and will look to score one tonight.
Bangladesh vs India
Full line-ups
Bangladesh XI: Anisur (GK), Rahmat, Topu, Tariq, Manik, Jamal, Zoni, Biplo, Matin, Riyadul, Rakib
subs: Rasel (GK), Sahidul (GK), Arafat, Hossain, Hasan, Ibrahim, Mehedi, Sohag, Abdullah, Emon, Suman, Jewel
India XI: Gurpreet (GK), Jhingan, Sana, Bose, Suresh, Glan, Brandon, Udanta, Bipin, Chhetri, Manvir
subs: Dheeraj (GK), Amrinder (GK), Akash, Adil, Sahal, Pronay, Chhangte, Liston, Ishan, Yasir, Pritam, Ashique
TEAM NEWS
India XI to face Bangladesh
Have India defeated Bangladesh in the last decade?
The last meetin in Kolkata was a 1-1 draw
Bangladesh's last game was a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in the qualifiers on Thursday. It was just the second point for Jamie Day's side in the group after India held them to a 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium back in October 2019.
But India have not beaten the Bengal Tigers for over a decade now
What are India playing for in the qualifiers?
India play Bangladesh tonight and Afghanistan on June 15
Following Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Qatar, India are currently fourth in Group E with three points after six games. We know that Igor Stimac's men stand no chance of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup qualifiers but have a realistic chance of finishing third to seal a direct spot for the third round of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.
Second last game, second last in the group
India take on Bangladesh!
The Indian national team are all set for their penultimate game in Group E of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. It's Bangladesh vs India at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.